Sounder trains available for Seahawks vs. Atlanta Falcons game Sept. 25

Sound Transit’s Sounder train will be running between Everett and Seattle on Sunday, Sept. 25, for the 1:25 p.m. Seahawks game against the Falcons at Lumen Field.

The inbound train from Snohomish County departs Everett at 10:45 a.m. with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station at 11:44 a.m.

The return train for Everett departs King Street Station 45 minutes after the end of the game.

An online schedule of Sounder trains serving Seahawks games is available at www.soundtransit.org/seahawks.