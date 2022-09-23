Sponsor spotlight: Bid now for Mariners tickets to support Work Opportunities, with in-person fundraising event Oct. 1

Many variations of “Absence makes the heart grow fonder” abound as well as accreditations. But the sentiment is apt, as we’re sure the Seattle Mariners will testify, as will the committee planning our annual Run to Work event. The Mariners’ 21-year absence from the playoffs seems at an end. And this year, we will be hosting Run to Work, benefiting Work Opportunities, for our first live event (after two years online due to the pandemic).

Run to Work is a fundraiser at Brigid’s Bottle Shop, 188 Sunset Ave. S. in Edmonds. On Saturday, Oct. 1 from 5-9 p.m. you can enjoy food, drink specials, participate in a raffle (including baskets containing may gifts from local Edmonds businesses!!!) and bid on silent auction items including phenomenal Mariners tickets (typically near the field and including the final game of the regular season), a Julio Rodriguez autographed baseball bat, Mitch Haniger autographed baseball bat, an autographed DJ Metcalf replica jersey as well as Kraken and Seahawks tickets and many other valuable items.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at runtowork.org ($20 online or $25 at the door). You can bid NOW on Mariners tix for games on 9/29 (Thursday night game -Sections 121 Row 20, Seats 1-4) and 10/1 (day of the event -Section 140 Row 7, seats 1-4 -last Saturday game of regular season) at rtw2022.ggo.bid .

“This is a tremendous event,” said Armando Ortiz, owner of local Edmonds business Ortiz Landscaping. “We’re very excited to finally meet in person!”

Ortiz ran the 2022 Boston Marathon on behalf of Work Opportunities and will continue his support by running the Chicago Marathon in October. Ortiz’ fiancée, Susan Powell, is co-chair of the committee and has sprinkled the committee with valuable members like locals Heather Hitchman, Jake and Hope Liddil and Kris Foster. “Being part of the Work Opportunities family has been so rewarding,” said Powell. “The level of support from Edmonds businesses and our friends has been amazing!”

Work Opportunities has been providing vocational services to people with disabilities since 1963, when a group of parents from the Edmonds School District Special Education Parents Group founded the organization. Their dream, according to Work Opportunities’ website, was that all people with disabilities would have the opportunity to become participating and contributing members of the community. Our fundraiser, a joint effort of the committee and Edmonds business and community leaders, raises money to support Work Opportunities as they provide essential supported employment services to 461 people with disabilities in Snohomish, King and Whatcom Counties.

Over the past two years, many of Work Opportunities’ clients lost their jobs because of the pandemic. Run to Work will raise funds to help support over 100 people in re-entering the workforce and earning a paycheck. Please join us at Brigid’s Bottle Shop on Saturday, Oct. 1 to help raise funds and enjoy the wonderful camaraderie found in Edmonds.

