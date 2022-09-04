Sponsor spotlight: Celebrating 25 years of love

Back in December of 2021, one of our local Edmonds event planners, Krista Larrison, took a leap of faith and opened a new dress shop in Perrinville (76th Avenue West and Olympic View Drive in Edmonds).

Before opening, she decided on only carrying one bridal designer because she believes in the values they carry and how they matched her own values. The designer is Casablanca Bridal and was founded on a true love store, where the owners — Kevin and Gloria Lu — met by chance on a train, falling in love at first sight and were married seven days later!

Since 1997, they have been committed to lowering the divorce rate with their foundation called “Celebrate Forever.” It offers pre-marriage counseling, ongoing marriage counseling and crisis counseling for couples.

Their gown designs will never discontinue and best of all, their gown makers will customize almost any feature of the gown so that each bride has the option to get married in a truly custom gown.

As we end our summer wedding season and go into the fall, Casablanca is celebrating it 25th anniversary, both for the Lus as a married couple and as a company.

To celebrate, they are putting on two huge events.

The first one is to celebrate their brides from 1997. They are looking for brides who bought their gown in the late 1990s and early 2000s to feature and to gift for their support.

Here is a photo of the very first Casablanca catalog cover.

The second and most exciting event is that they are holding a contest to win $25,000. All you need to do is come visit Kita Events Bridal & Formal Wear, try on any one of the Casablanca gowns (no purchase necessary), snap a selfie, post that selfie and tag both @Casablanca25k and @Kitaeventsnorthwest. The contest runs from September to November 2022

Join Kita Events in Celebrating Forever and visit Kita Events Northwest at 18521 76th Ave. W., Edmonds 98026. Call 206-405-0776 for more details.