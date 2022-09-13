Sponsor spotlight: Get ready for Edmonds Rotary Oktoberfest 2022

From beer to live music to a fun run to a pet parade, members of the Edmonds Rotary Club explain why you should attend their 2022 Oktoberfest celebration Sept. 23-24 at the Frances Anderson Center Playfield, 700 Main St., in downtown Edmonds. All proceeds benefit club service projects.
Learn more on the Edmonds Oktoberfest website.
Will there be hot apple cider or spiced cider for the kids and alcohol free adults?
