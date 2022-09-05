Sponsor spotlight: New health savings account limits on horizon for 2023

Contribution limits for the ever-popular health savings account (HSA) are set for 2023. The new limits are outlined here with current year amounts noted for comparison. So plan now for your 2023 contributions.

What is an HSA?

An HSA is a tax-advantaged savings account whose funds can be used to pay qualified health care costs for you, your spouse and your dependents. The account is a great way to pay for qualified health care costs with pre-tax dollars. In fact, any investment gains on your funds are also tax-free as long as they are used to pay for qualified medical, dental or vision expenses. Unused funds may be carried over from one year to the next. You must be enrolled in a high-deductible health plan (HDHP) to use an HSA.

The limits

Note: An HDHP plan has minimum deductible requirements that are typically higher than traditional health insurance plans. To qualify for an HSA, your health coverage must have out-of-pocket payment limits in line with the maximums noted above.

The key is to maximize funds to pay for your medical, dental, and vision care expenses with pre-tax money. By building your account now, you could have a nest egg for unforeseen future expenses.

