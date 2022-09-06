Sponsor spotlight: Roger and Ginger Dery coming to Cline Jewelers to help you explore a rainbow of gemstones

Cline Jewelers’ “From Mine to Cline” Gem Event will feature rare gems from around the world

Cline Jewelers has been a proud distributor of Roger Dery Gemstones for quite some time now. With gemstones sourced holistically by Dery, we know we are supporting the local communities all over the world where these beautiful colored gems come from.

Andy Cline is happy to trust Roger Dery, a leader in the field of gemstone cutting, as he sticks with his product from beginning to end, starting at the mines themselves and ending with a beautifully cut gemstone that will dazzle anyone who loves beautiful jewels.

If you’re looking to add some color range to your jewelry collection, Andy and his team at Cline Jewelers can assist you in finding the perfect jewels and precious gemstones to spice up your collection and help you shine.

We wanted to learn a little more about the upcoming event that Andy and his team were cooking up, so we stopped by Cline Jewelers in downtown Edmonds to learn a bit more about their upcoming “From Mine to Cline Event” on Sept. 20 and 21, where Roger and Ginger Dery will be making an appearance.

“This is your chance to find something colorful and unique for your jewelry collection,” said Andy Cline. “We sell a lot of classic jewelry, but these beautiful colored gemstones are a great way to give a gift to yourself or someone you love with great meaning.”

As we made our way through Cline’s store, we were shown the unique gemstones that will be available, from garnets to tourmalines to zircons and so much more.

“The great opportunity with this event is to have a private appointment, where you can get the input of both an expert in jewelry and an expert in gemstones during your experience,” said Cline.

To browse the rainbow of gemstones on Sept. 20-21, book an appointment so that Cline Jewelers can ensure you get your dream gemstone jewelry design while providing you with the top-notch service that you deserve.

For further inquiries, email contactus@clinejewelers.com or call 425-673-9090. The “Mine to Cline” Roger Dery Gem Event takes place Tuesday, Sept. 20 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Wednesday, Sept. 21 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. This event is by appointment only. Please schedule your appointment here.