Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck special this week — Fresh Maine Lobster Tacos

Scotty’s Food Truck will be at Edmonds’ Five Corners Calvary Chapel parking lot Thursday through Saturday to serve up this week’s special: Fresh Maine Lobster Tacos with a spicy mango salsa and lemon crema, served on a flour tortilla.
Of course, the festival favorite Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad will also be available, along with fish and chips, chowder and other seafood favorites.
Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
Thursday-Saturday
3:30-7:30 p.m.
