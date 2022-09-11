Sponsor spotlight: Time to register for Edmonds Oktoberfest Pet Parade Sept. 24

Time to Strut your Mutt during the Edmonds Oktoberfest Pet Parade Saturday, Sept. 24. We all absolutely know we have the cutest pet in Edmonds, so come on out and show that cutie off.
The pet parade is a fun event that the whole family will enjoy. Find an adorable costume for your favorite furry friend (or not) and meet us at the Pet Parade Sept. 24 at 11:30 a.m., Frances Anderson Playfield. Your pet just may win a prize.
To see the contest categories and register, go to edmondsoktoberfest.com/pet-parade.
The Pet Parade is sponsored by Edmonds College.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.