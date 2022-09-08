Sponsor spotlight: Transform your home with Outdoor Lighting Perspectives of North Sound

Outdoor Lighting Perspectives (OLP) of North Sound specializes in providing professional-grade exterior lighting for homes, commercial properties, HOA entrances and special events. In addition to their permanent fixtures, bistro string lights, color-changing LEDs and holiday lighting packages are also very popular with their clients. Their service area spans from the King County line up to the Canadian border.

OLP North Sound offers a streamlined process for their clients. They provide on-site consultation, do the lighting design, perform the system installation, make any final adjustments and offer long-term maintenance programs. Even if they did not install your lighting system, they can provide any repair or service your system needs. One of the most popular features is their nighttime demonstration where they use battery-powered versions of their light fixtures shows you what your lighting design looks like before any work begins. “We want our clients to be part of the design process so they know they’re getting exactly what they want before any proposals are signed,” says Rob Bingham, owner.

OLP uses professional grade transformers, highly efficient LED technology, heavy gauge brass fixtures, and convenient app-based control options (including color-changing abilities). All fixtures, bulbs and transformers are fully warranted.

The OLP team includes highly-skilled craftsmen with a passion for quality and attention to detail. They love finding creative solutions to design challenges, including adding elements such as copper tubing and hand-made features to hide wiring and access holes. Incredible customer satisfaction, by going above and beyond, is what you will hear if you talk to any of their clients.

Outdoor Lighting Perspectives is North Puget Sound’s full-service outdoor lighting solutions provider. Look for their fancy vans around town and give them a wave if you see them.

www.outdoorlights.com/northsound