Sponsored: Reminder — Multicultural Association of Edmonds launches new nonprofit with Harvest Moon Gala Sept. 9

The Edmonds Waterfront Center will sparkle under a canopy of lanterns as a new nonprofit organization, Multicultural Association of Edmonds (MAE), hosts a Harvest Moon Festival themed fundraising gala at on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.

The event will feature a special guest MC, KING-5’s Mimi Jung. Attendees will enjoy red carpet photos, live and silent auctions, live music from Edmonds resident Greg Kramer and a lion dance performance from Master David Leong and his group Northwest Kung Fu & Fitness, who dazzled the crowd at the first annual Lunar New Year Edmonds community event earlier this year.

A highlight of the gala is a delicious tasting menu courtesy of Edmonds-area chefs Steven Ono of Ono Poke, Mark Wadhwani of Shooby Doo Catering, Brian Madayag of Barkada and Shubert Ho of Feedme Hospitality and Restaurant Group.

Here’s a sneak peek at the menu:

FEATURED ITEMS

Nametake Musubi (Brian Madayag of Barkada)

Salt Cured Scallops with Ponzu Aioli Sauce (Steven Ono of Ono Poke)

Black Garlic Miso Chicken Wings (Mark Wadhwani of Shooby Doo Catering)

Green Onion Pancakes (Shubert Ho of Feedme Hospitality)

TASTING MENU

Lechon Sliders

Mapo Tofu Spoon

Kimchi Tamales

Soman Noodle Shooters

Wagyu Tataki Rice Cake

For Chef Shubert Ho, the food tells the story. “This is a stellar lineup of influential local chefs whose cuisines originate from their family influences and cultural roots. Join us in celebrating Pan-Asian flavors that not only taste divine, but also tell a story of how cultural dishes bring a community of chefs together for a great cause.”

The event will also feature specialty cocktails from Bar Dojo and beer, wine, cider and non-alcoholic beverages from local companies.

Major sponsors of the Harvest Moon Gala include Reece Homes, Hunniwater and Feedme Hospitality and Restaurant Group.

Proceeds from the gala and auction will fund MAE’s expanded 2023 Lunar New Year Edmonds community celebration, and help to support the creation of more diverse community events in Edmonds.

MAE Board President Karin Butler says of the gala, “We are excited to bring another celebration of culture to Edmonds to raise funds for Lunar New Year Edmonds 2023. These events are integral to the connection and appreciation of the diversity in our community that we love.”

The Harvest Moon Festival, also known as Mid-Autumn Festival and Mooncake Festival, is traditionally observed in Mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan. Similar autumn harvest festivals can be found throughout Asia.

Gala tickets are on sale now and can be purchased though MAE’s website: www.maedmonds.org

For those unable to attend, donations are welcome to help support Lunar New Year Edmonds 2023, and can also be made on the website.

About Multicultural Association of Edmonds

Born from the success of Edmonds’ first ever Lunar New Year celebration in January 2022, the Multicultural Association of Edmonds seeks to empower the diverse cultural communities of our city to share their traditions and celebrations. MAE believes that it is through the sharing of culinary traditions, dance, music, visual arts, and other forms of celebration, that we can build a strong and connected community for all.

Multicultural Association Edmonds is a 501(c)3 local organization, federal EIN 88-3555549.

— Sponsored by the Multicultural Association of Edmonds