St. Thomas More hosting Intercultural Festival Sept. 24

St. Thomas More Catholic School and Church are hosting an Intercultural Festival Saturday, Sept. 24, from noon – 4:30 p.m. featuring food vendors, performances and children’s activities.
Among the performers are Baile Folklore Colibri, Taekwondo Way, Shelton Highland Dancers (Scottish Dance), Raindrops Choir, Line Dance by STM Health and Wellness Team, Olympic Ballet School, Juliah Nyaga performing songs, Shorecrest Hip-Hop Dancers, Grafton Street Dance Academy (Irish dance), AfroBeats, NW Tap, Sunshine from Polynesia, FACES/Filipiñana.
There will be face painting and balloon animals along with other activities for children.
St. Thomas More is located. at 6511 176th St. S.W., Lynnwood.
