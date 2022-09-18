State Senate candidate Janelle Cass hosting addiction and public safety forum Sept. 22

Washington State Senate candidate Janelle Cass is hosting and moderating a discussion on the drug addiction epidemic facing Snohomish County and its impact on individuals, families and the community. The event will take place on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. at Edmonds College’s Black Box Theater.

Cass will face 21st District incumbent State Sen. Marko Liias in the November general election.

The forum will feature the following panelists:

– Gregory Jantz, Founder, The Center a Place for Hope

– Adam Fortney, Snohomish County Sheriff

– John Nehring, Mayor, City of Marysville

– Mike Kersey, President, Courage to Change Recovery Services

– Randy Hayden, member, Snohomish County Chemical Dependency and Mental Health Advisory Board

Free tickets to the event can be reserved by visiting JanelleCass.com/Forum.