Strom Peterson appointed to Snohomish County Council District 3 seat

Edmonds resident and 21st District State Rep. Strom Peterson is the new Snohomish County Councilmember for District 3, which includes Edmonds, Woodway and most of Lynnwood.

The four current members of county council voted unanimously Thursday to appoint Peterson to the position vacated when Stephanie Wright resigned to accept a post in County Executive Dave Somers’ administration. Peterson is a longtime Edmonds resident who is currently a state representative; a seat he has held since 2015. Prior to that, he served six years on the Edmonds City Council.

Peterson was among three finalists interviewed by the council for the District 3 seat. The others were current Edmonds School Board Director Carin Chase and attorney Colin McMahon.

Peterson and his wife, Maria Montalvo, have lived in Edmonds since 2001. They had owned the Cheesemonger’s Table in downtown Edmonds for a number of years before they sold it in 2021, and before that operated Olives Gourmet Foods. The 55 year-old Peterson was born and raised in New Mexico and graduated from the University of New Mexico. In the legislature, Peterson is chair of the Housing, Human Services and Veterans Committee, and a member of the Civil Rights and Judiciary committees. As a county council member, Peterson is expected to chair the Law and Justice committee.

Peterson told the council throughout his candidacy that, if appointed, he would retain his seat in the state Legislature and also serve as a council member. That sparked questions not only on the council but from some residents. Three spoke up at the public hearing before the vote, to protest the idea of what one person called the “unprecedented practice of double dipping,” working both on council and the legislature. Council President Megan Dunn admitted she had reservations that Peterson holding both jobs might cause added work and pressure for the other members, but she voted for his appointment.

Peterson will serve out the rest of Wright’s term and can run for a full term n 2023.

— By Bob Throndsen