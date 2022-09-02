Teen applicants sought for Edmonds Youth Commission

The City of Edmonds Youth Commission is looking for teen applicants to fill the eight positions vacated by graduated seniors. Time spent serving on the commission can be used as volunteer hours for school.

The youth-led commission’s mission is to protect, preserve and enhance the quality of life for Edmonds youth by advising the city council and the public on issues relating to youth policies, programs and opportunities. The youth commission meets on second and fourth Wednesdays, from 6-7:30 p.m., September through June. Meetings are held in person at the Frances Anderson Center.

Persons appointed to serve on the commission must reside within the City of Edmonds and must be entering grades 9 through 12 or be of equivalent age if not enrolled in a traditional school program. If appointed to a position, the term will run for two years from Oct.1 through Sept. 30. Incoming seniors are welcome to apply; all seniors’ terms end in June of their graduation year.