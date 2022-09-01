Three Edmonds College students among 18 nationwide to receive Walgreens Pharmacy Technician Scholarship

Edmonds College students Breshna Amany, Jenaya McCann, and Amy Nguyen have each been awarded a $250 scholarship sponsored by Walgreens and Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society (PTK) to cover the cost of the Pharmacy Technician Certification exam fee. Amany, McCann and Nguyen are among 18 students selected to receive this award nationwide.

“The Pharmacy Technician Certification exam is one of the final hurdles for our students before they enter the workforce,” said Edmonds College Dean of Health & Human Services Karen Townsend. “I am pleased that three of our deserving students, Bresna, Jenaya and Amy, received scholarships to help offset costs associated with earning their certificates.”

The Walgreens Pharmacy Technician Certification Scholarship recognizes students who are enrolled in allied health or pharmacy technician programs and intend to take the Pharmacy Technician Certification exam. The scholarship application is open year-round, and winners are selected twice a year, in the spring and the fall. Up to 50 awards are given nationwide each year.

“We are excited about the opportunity to partner with Walgreens to offer career opportunities and scholarships to these students,” said Dr. Monica Marlowe, executive director of the Phi Theta Kappa Foundation. “Certification exam costs often create a financial barrier for students that hinders their ability to enter the workforce. We are grateful to Walgreens for addressing these challenges and providing a pathway to great career opportunities.”

For more information on the pharmacy tech program at Edmonds College, visit: edmonds.edu/programs/ahe/pharmacytech.