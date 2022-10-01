Washington CeaseFire sponsoring 5K run/walk at Green Lake Oct. 2

Washington CeaseFire is sponsoring a 5k run/walk this Sunday, Oct. 2 at Green Lake Park in Seattle.

“We expect up to 150 people to walk or run in the event, and quite a few folks from Edmonds are participating,” said Edmonds resident Larry Wechsler, who serves as president of Washington CeaseFire.

Following the 5k event, the nonprofit organization will hold its annual Day of Remembrance ceremony, where participants plant daffodil bulbs in commemoration of victims of gun violence.

Net proceeds from the run/walk will be used to support initiatives, programs, and policies dedicated to reducing gun violence.