Enter to win a Cline Jewelers shopping spree and support Edmonds Center for Arts

Looking for a fun way to support the arts in Edmonds plus have your chance at winning a $5,000 shopping spree at Cline Jewelers? Tickets are $50 each and only 300 will be sold!
Stop by Cline Jewelers Tuesday through Friday, Sept. 20-23, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
All of the proceeds support the Edmonds Center for the Arts. The winner will be announced at the Annual ECA Gala Friday night, Sept. 23.
