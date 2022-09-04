Woodway Town Council to consider public camping ban at Sept. 6 meeting

Among the items to be discussed during the Woodway Town Council’s hybrid meeting Tuesday, Sept. 6 is an ordinance that outlaws public camping and prohibits the storage of personal property on public property overnight.

Similar to an ordinance passed by the Edmonds City Council earlier this year, the ordinance could only be enforced for persons experiencing homelessness if there is available overnight shelter and it is refused. First-time violators could be fined up to $1,000 and/or jailed for up to 90 days. The draft ordinance states that prior to imposing any fine, “the court shall make an inquiry as to a person’s ability to pay.” For those without financial means, the court could impose community service or work crew in lieu of a monetary penalty.

In other business, the council is scheduled to consider a contract for a stormwater management plan update, hear a second-quarter 2022 financial report and recognize employee Scott Wynne.

The council meeting will take place at Town Hall (23920 113th Pl. W. Woodway). The meeting also will be broadcast via Microsoft Teams. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 321-209-6411. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is: 328 889 511#.

The agenda and packet can be downloaded here.