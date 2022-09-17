Woodway Town Council to meet Sept. 19

– An ordinance prohibiting short-term property rental

– A discussion about urban forest fires

– A right-of-way permit pavement mitigation fee

– The 2023 preliminary budget

The hybrid council meeting will take place at Town Hall (23920 113th Pl. W., Woodway). The meeting also will be broadcast via Microsoft Teams. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 321-209-6411. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is: 373 095 10#.

The agenda and packet can be downloaded here.