You’ll find a touch of autumn Saturday at the Edmonds Museum Summer Market

As the seasons change, so do the colors every week at the Edmonds Museum Summer Market.

This week, shoppers will find a growing collection of squashes and gourds, to eat or decorate with. The tones are shades of yellows/oranges and deep greens. If you are looking for potatoes, the new crops are on display including German, purple, fingerling, red and more. Squashes vary from Patty Pans and yellow to spaghetti or delicata. So many delicious types, good roasted or cooked, perfect with some chops from Sky Valley Farm or Martiny Livestock.

Dahlias continue to brighten up the freshly made bouquets, along with sunflowers and other bright blooms. From our local orchards, there are pluots, plums, peaches, nectarines and early apples — full of tart sweetness, perfect for pies or snacking. Our berry growers are promising some late raspberries, blueberries and possibly blackberries again this week, so perfect to mix with yogurt or put in your morning oatmeal.

Local artists and producers also return this week with their beautiful and/or delicious goods. Whether you are looking for baked goods, desserts, side dishes, jewelry, paintings, photographs, purses and so much more, you will find it at the market this Saturday.

So, start your putting together your shopping list, and don’t forget we only have four weeks left of the market season to get your holiday shopping started. See you at the market, open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

— By Christina Martin, Market Manager