2022 Athletic Hall of Fame inductees honored for E-W, Edmonds and Woodway high schools

Athletes, coaches and teams who graduated from Edmonds, Woodway and Edmonds-Woodway high schools were honored during the third annual Edmonds-Woodway High School Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony Thursday night in the EWHS Great Hall.
The EWHS Athletic Hall of Fame was created in 2015 to recognize and honor student athletes, coaches, teams and sports contributors from all three Edmonds public high schools — starting when Edmonds High School first opened its doors in 1909, to the opening of rival Woodway High School in 1967, to the merger of the two schools as Edmonds-Woodway in 1990.
This was the first induction event since 2019, due to the pandemic.
Here’s a list of those individuals, teams and coaches from Edmonds High School, Woodway High School and Edmonds-Woodway High School who were inducted for 2022 and their accomplishments:
Tracie Adix
Edmonds-Woodway High School, Class of 2003
- Multi-sport athlete in volleyball, basketball and softball
- 4-year varsity letterwinner softball, 2-year letterwinner basketball
- 1st Team All-Wesco Softball 2002, 2003
- 1st Team All-Area Softball 2003
- Pitched a complete game no-hitter and went 3 for 3 to beat Mariner 6-0, 2002
- Pitched a complete game with 17 strikeouts over Blanchet 5-2, 2002
- Threw a no-hitter against Everett 1-0, April 2003
- Everett Herald Athlete of the Week honors for April 2003
- Halfway through senior campaign (mid-April) had allowed just 5 runs in 76 innings for an ERA of .46 and had struck out 114 batters.
- Attended Depaul University on a softball scholarship 2003-2007
- Two College World Series appearances on the mound 2006, 2007
- Finished the 2007 season with a 0.89 ERA – the fifth-best among Division I pitchers.
- Appeared in 38 games, 27 starts, and tossed 20 complete games with 10 shutouts.
- In 195 innings, gave up 112 hits and 25 earned runs with 168 strikeouts andt 28 walks.
- Threw 10 complete-game shutouts and struck out 168 batters 2007 Season
- Named Big East Pitcher of the Year — recorded a perfect 10-0 record against Big East opponents
- Threw 11 scoreless innings in NCAA Super Regional to upset the fourth-ranked Oklahoma Sooners on their home field.
- Named Depaul’s Most Outstanding Player 2007 .
- Second team NFCA All-American honors 2007.
- Finalist for the Herald’s Woman of the Year in Sports award.
- Coached as a graduate assistant at South Dakota State University for 3 years
- Assistant coach at Wisconsin University, Oklahoma State pitching coach
- Assistant Coach, North Carolina State 4 years
- Depaul University Head Softball Coach 2019-current
- Led Depaul to a Big East Championship and NCAA Tournament appearance in 2019
Mark Arington
Edmonds-Woodway High School, Class of 1998
- 4-year varsity letterwinner basketball
- 1st Team All-Wesco basketball 1996, 1997, 1998
- Two-time Wesco League Most Valuable Player
- Leading scorer, rebounder and shot blocker 1997-98
- Everett Herald Player of the Year in 1997, 1998
- Named Seattle Times Top Five Players in the State 1998
- McDonald’s All-American Recognition 1998
- Offered full athletic scholarships from Syracuse, Washington State, Gonzaga, Pepperdine, Boise State, Georgetown, Kansas State
- Played at Modesto City College and Edmonds Community College
- Named NWAACC Most Valuable Player, Edmonds Community College 1999-2000
- Co-founder of the Seattle Stars Youth Basketball Club 2010
- Coached nationally ranked team in 2014 after winning the LeBron James “King James Shooting Stars” Tournament in Akron, Ohio.
- Coached EWHS feeder team 2018, 2019
- Has prepared numerous players for varsity-level success at Seattle-area high schools.
Blaine Hardy
Edmonds-Woodway High School, Class of 2005
- 3-year varsity letterwinner baseball
- Helped lead E-W to a Wesco South Title, District Tournament and State Regional appearance, 2004
- 1st Team All-Wesco Baseball, 2005
- Hit .483 with a .622 on-base percentage, season record of 6-2, 2005
- Pitched a no-hitter in a 9-0 win against Mariner, striking out 10 batters, 2005
- Played baseball at University of Portland 2006
- Played baseball for Bellevue College — member of the NWAACC Championship team 2007
- Played at Lewis-Clark State College in 2008 – went 8-1 with a 2.48 ERA
- Helped LCSC finish with a 58-7 season record and an NAIA National Championship
- Selected in the 22nd round of the 2008 MLB draft by Kansas City Royals
- Played five seasons in the Royals’ Minor League system
- Signed with the Detroit Tigers in April 2013
- Played AA & AAA ball for the Erie Sea Wolves and then the AAA Toledo Mud Hens.
- Made major league debut for the Detroit Tigers on June 16 2014 vs. Kansas City Royals
- Posted a 2.54 ERA in 39 innings pitched in first major league season.
- Played in the MLB for the Detroit Tigers 2014-2019
Kirsten Mann
Edmonds-Woodway High School, Class of 1998
- Multi-sport athlete in volleyball, basketball and softball
- 3-year varsity letterwinner in volleyball, softball, basketball
- 1st Team All-Wesco Volleyball 1995, 1996, 1997
- 1st Team All-Wesco Softball 1995, 1996, 1997
- All-Area 1st Team Volleyball 1997
- All-State Volleyball 1997
- Set seven volleyball records at Edmonds-Woodway
- Set regular season records for kills (240), kill efficiency (.396) and solo blocks (39), 1998
- Career kills (597), career kill efficiency (.299), career solo blocks (99) 1988
- Twice posted 33 kills in a match for the school record 1996
- Led team to a 20-8 record, Wesco South Championship, 3rd place in districts, 1997
- Led team to a 4th in state finish 1997 — highest finish of any EHS, WHS, EWHS team
- In seven matches at State Tournament: 24 aces, 105 kills and a kill efficiency of .440
- Attended WWU on volleyball scholarship 1998-2001
- 19th All-Time WWU Career Attack Percentage: .249 – 1998-01
- Tied for 23rd in All-Time WWU Career Solo Block Attempts 44 (338 sets) 1998-2001
- Tied for 19th All-Time WWU Career Block Assist: 211 (338 sets) – 1998-2001
- 19th All-Time WWU Career Total Blocks with 255 – 1998-2001
- Led WWU to an 18-0 GNAC regular season record and trip to NCAA DII Regional 2001
- Edmonds-Woodway Junior Varsity Volleyball Coach 2010-2015
Blake Miller
Edmonds High School, Class of 1990
- 4-year varsity letterwinner swim
- Won District Title in the 100 Breast – 1:01.52 (set District Record) 1988
- Won District Title in the 100 Fly 55.39 1988
- Placed 3rd in Districts in the 200 Individual Medley Relay 1988
- Individual State Title 100 Breaststroke (1:00.88) 1988
- First EHS Boys State Swim Champion, second from Edmonds School District
- Led EHS Swim Team to a 3rd place finish at District Swim Meet 1988
- Won District Title in the 200 IM (2:04.15) & 100 Breast (1:01.18) 1989
- Won District Title in the 200 Medley Relay 1:44.16 1989
- Led EHS Swim Team to a Northwest District Championship 1989
- Led EHS Swim Team to a 2nd in State TEAM finish 1989
- State Title 200 Yard Medley Relay (1:42.70) 1989 (Set the School Record in the prelims at 1:42.33)
- Placed 2nd in State in the 100 Breast (1:00.17) 1989
- Won District Titles in the 100 Breast (1:01.36) & 100 Fly (54.46) 1990
- Placed 3rd in State in the 100 Breast (1:00.29) 1990
- Set the State AA Meet Record in the prelims of 100 Breastroke at 59.56, 1990
- Placed 2nd in State in the 100 Fly (53.72) 1990
- Placed 3rd in State in the 200 Medley Relay (1.44.85) 1990
- Named the Everett Herald’s Male Athlete of the Week, January 1990
- Led EHS Swim Team to ESD Meet Championships 1988, 1989
- Set Edmonds High School records in the following events: 200 Individual Medley (2:03.37) 1989, 100 Butterfly (53.72) 1990, 100 Breaststroke 59.56 1990, 400 Free Relay 3:26.60
- Received a scholarship to swim for the University of Washington 1991-1994
- Three-year letterwinner for the Huskies
- Qualified for the Senior Nationals in the 100 Breast, 1990
- Husky Invite Champion & Washington State Open Champion 1992
Gene Moser
Edmonds High School, Class of 1969
- Multi-sport athlete in football, basketball and baseball
- 3-year varsity letterwinner in basketball and baseball
- 2-year varsity letterwinner in football
- Set all-time single-season rebounding record as junior 1968
- Captain of EHS Basketball Team senior season 1968-1969
- Voted most valuable player, EHS Basketball 1968-1969
- 1st Team All-Wesco Basketball 1968-69
- Led 1969 basketball team to first EHS State Tournament Appearance (best finish of any EHS team up to this point)
- Captain of EHS baseball team as senior, 1968-1969
- Selected to play in City/State Game, West team vs East team 1969
- Drafted in the 34th round of the MLB by the Seattle Pilots
- First Team All-Wesco Baseball 1968-69
- Senior season batting average of .420 1969
- Received scholarship offers from UW and WSU
- Drafted by the Seattle Pilots 1969
- Accepted scholarship to play baseball and basketball at Bellevue Community College
- Lettered in baseball and basketball at BCC 1970
- Helped BCC Baseball team win the League Championship 1970
- Awarded Helmsman Award — Bellevue CC Athlete of the Year
- Voted Most Inspirational, BCC 1970
- First baseball player drafted out of BCC – by the Yankees in the 7th round 1970
- Played two years in the Yankees minor league system, making it to Rookie AA BALL
- Coached youth baseball and basketball for over 25 years in Arlington and Marysville
- Played on State and National Championship Softball Team and was inducted into the Washington State Softball Hall of Fame 1994
Shauna Pierson
Woodway High School, Class of 1973
- Multi-sport athlete in basketball, tennis and track
- Attended Edmonds Jr. High and participated in GAA days, 1967-1969
- Earned the Presidential Physical Fitness award every year from 1963-1969
- Member of Woodway High School Varsity Tennis and Track and Field Teams, 1970-1973
- Participated in GAA days for Woodway High School in Basketball, 1970-73
- 3-year letterwinner for Woodway High School, 1970-1973
- First female to receive invitation to play in the annual Student vs Staff Basketball game, 1973
- Named Senior Female Athlete of the Year in District 15, 1973
- Named the first Female Athlete of the Year for Woodway High School, 1973
- Played AAU basketball 1973-74
- Played basketball at Shoreline Community College, 1974
- Played varsity basketball at WSU 1975 – 77, earning two varsity letters
- Member of the group of female athletes at WSU who sued WSU for equal rights, Title IX
- Attended the 1976 Women’s Olympic Basketball Trials, Las Vegas, Nevada
- Assistant Volleyball Coach at Woodway High School, 1978
- Assistant Track and Field Coach Lynnwood High School 1979
- Basketball referee for Jr. High School games, 1979
- Assistant Basketball Coach at Lindbergh High School, 1980
- Placed 2nd at State Class B Mixed Doubles Racquetball Championships, 1981
- Softball player in the Fort Dent League 1981 – 1991
- City of Seattle Slow Pitch Softball Champions, 1998, 2000, 2003
Peter Sellers
Edmonds-Woodway High School, Class of 1994
- Multi-sport athlete in football, basketball and baseball
- 4-year varsity letterwinner football, 4-year starter
- 3-year varsity letterwinner baseball, 2-year basketball, 1-year track and field
- 1st Team All-Wesco Football 1994
- 1st Team All-Area Football 1994
- Everett Herald Offensive Player of the Year 1994
- Selected to play in East-West All Star Game
- Everett Herald Prep Athlete of the Week September 1993
- Finished his senior season completing 56.5% passes for 2,129 yards and 17 touchdowns
- Voted The Associated Press’ Class AAA All-state quarterback
- 1993-94 State Passing Yards leader
- USA Today Player of the Week, Football 1994
- Seattle Post Intelligencer All-State Offensive Team 1993
- All Wesco Baseball–1st team 1994
- Led EWHS baseball to first playoff appearance with a season record of 6-2
- Set team record for innings pitched (62.66), ERA 2.01 1994
- Wesco Champion Javelin 1992
- EWHS valedictorian
- 4 year member of Dartmouth College Football and Baseball programs
- Starting quarterback on 1997 Dartmouth team- passed for over 1,000 yards
- In 21-7 win over Yale completed 14-22, 198 yards and a TD, plus one rushing TD
- Started senior campaign 5-0, finished 8-2 Season Record 1997
- Helped extend Dartmouth football’s unbeaten win streak to 23 games.
- Played baseball internationally in Australia, Paris, Germany, Belgium
1968-69 Edmonds High School Boys Basketball Team
Team: Pete Frame, Steve Rautenberg, Dave Hill, Jim Evans, Don Johnson, Steve Krause, Al Duitsman, Mark Johnson, Brad Lymangrover, Gene Moser, Rick Van Dlac, Mark Ebbeson, Kim Redman.
- Regular Season Wesco West Division Champions 13-4
- AAA Northwest District Basketball Tournament Title
- Defeated Garfield 53-50 in opening round of the Region One State Tournament
- First team to reach State Basketball Tournament and win a game
- First team to place in top 8 in State Tournament
- First Team Individual All-Wesco honors: Pete Frame
- Set a school record for 20 rebounds in a State playoff game: Gene Moser
- Team captain and 2nd Team All-Wesco: Gene Moser
- Most successful basketball team Edmonds High School had ever fielded
- Overall Season Record: 16-6
Head Coach: Bill Medin
Assistant Coach: Fred Shull
Edmonds High School 1989 200 Yard Medley Relay State Champions
Team: Scott Urquhart, Chris Parker, Joe Hertrich, Blake Miller
- Undefeated season in the 200 Yard Medley Relay, 1989
- Northwest District Championship in the 200 Medley Relay, defeating Bainbridge Island by 1 point, 1989
- Team State Title 200 Yard Medley Relay (1:42.70) 1989
- Set the school record in the 400 Free Relay 3:26.60 Scott Urquhart (51.07), Chris Parker (51.69), Joe Hertrich (52.63), Blake Miller (51.27) 1989
- Blake Miller set the following EHS school records: 200 Individual Medley(2:03.37)1989, 100 Butterfly (53.72) 1990, 100 Breastroke (59.56) 1990
- Scott Urquhart set the following EHS school records: 50 Free (22.33), 100 free (49:44), 100 Free (49.44) 1989
- Helped EHS Swim Team earn a second place overall finish at 1989 State Swim Meet
Coach: Jerry Curtis
State Championship 200 Medley Relay Time: (1:42.70)
- Joe Hertrich 26.65
- Chris Parker 28.50
- Blake Miller 24.46
- Scott Urquhart 22.32
1997 EWHS Volleyball Team
Team: Kirsten Mann, Brianne Dolan, Jacki Tyler, Larissa Lagreid, Shannon Vansenus, Amy Allen, Andrea Ball, Sara McGinness, Stephanie Schmidt, Rachelle Peebles, Jessica Cree, Julie Ryland
- 20-8 Season Record
- AAA Wesco South Champions
- 3rd place finish at Northwest District Tournament
- 4th in state finish at 1997 State Volleyball Tournament
- Set 11 new team and individual records
- Lost first three matches of the regular season then won 11 straight
- Highest finish of any Edmonds, Woodway or Edmonds-Woodway Volleyball Team
- EW parent cheering section earned WIAA Sportsmanship Award
- Andrea Ball had 304 assists over the Wesco, Districts and State Tournament
- Jessica Cree had 98 kills, 18 aces and 85 digs over the district and state run.
- Notable State Tournament stats: Kirsten Mann: 105 kills, Jessica Cree: 44 kills, Andrea Ball: 154 assists
- Jessica Cree and Kirsten Mann — 1st Team All Wesco 1996, 1997
Head Coach: Mike Pittis
Assistant Coaches: Machen Shrum, Candie Holland, Cara Barth, Kim Smith
Manager: Leah Shepard
1990 Edmonds-Woodway High School Boys Cross Country Team State Champions
Team: Joel Hamilton, Kien Tseng, Brad Walvatne, Greg Bryan, Shane Yuhas, Jon Huettl, Jason Davis, JJ Sprague, Erik Byrum
- Wesco Champions
- Northwest District One Champions
- AA State Champions
- Kien Tseng placed 2nd, Joel Hamilton 3rd at NW Districts
- Top 5 finishers all finished 25 or higher: KienTseng 4th, Joel Hamilton 8th, JJ Sprague 20th, Shane Yuhas 24th and Jason Davis 25th
- Ranked 5th in the Country by USA Today
- First state championship for Edmonds-Woodway High School
Head Coach: Tom Campbell
Assistant Coaches: Keith Lindaas, Carl Baum
