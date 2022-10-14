2022 Athletic Hall of Fame inductees honored for E-W, Edmonds and Woodway high schools

Athletes, coaches and teams who graduated from Edmonds, Woodway and Edmonds-Woodway high schools were honored during the third annual Edmonds-Woodway High School Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony Thursday night in the EWHS Great Hall.

The EWHS Athletic Hall of Fame was created in 2015 to recognize and honor student athletes, coaches, teams and sports contributors from all three Edmonds public high schools — starting when Edmonds High School first opened its doors in 1909, to the opening of rival Woodway High School in 1967, to the merger of the two schools as Edmonds-Woodway in 1990.

This was the first induction event since 2019, due to the pandemic.

Here’s a list of those individuals, teams and coaches from Edmonds High School, Woodway High School and Edmonds-Woodway High School who were inducted for 2022 and their accomplishments:

Tracie Adix

Edmonds-Woodway High School, Class of 2003

Multi-sport athlete in volleyball, basketball and softball

4-year varsity letterwinner softball, 2-year letterwinner basketball

1st Team All-Wesco Softball 2002, 2003

1st Team All-Area Softball 2003

Pitched a complete game no-hitter and went 3 for 3 to beat Mariner 6-0, 2002

Pitched a complete game with 17 strikeouts over Blanchet 5-2, 2002

Threw a no-hitter against Everett 1-0, April 2003

Everett Herald Athlete of the Week honors for April 2003

Halfway through senior campaign (mid-April) had allowed just 5 runs in 76 innings for an ERA of .46 and had struck out 114 batters.

Attended Depaul University on a softball scholarship 2003-2007

Two College World Series appearances on the mound 2006, 2007

Finished the 2007 season with a 0.89 ERA – the fifth-best among Division I pitchers.

Appeared in 38 games, 27 starts, and tossed 20 complete games with 10 shutouts.

In 195 innings, gave up 112 hits and 25 earned runs with 168 strikeouts andt 28 walks.

Threw 10 complete-game shutouts and struck out 168 batters 2007 Season

Named Big East Pitcher of the Year — recorded a perfect 10-0 record against Big East opponents

Threw 11 scoreless innings in NCAA Super Regional to upset the fourth-ranked Oklahoma Sooners on their home field.

Named Depaul’s Most Outstanding Player 2007 .

Second team NFCA All-American honors 2007.

Finalist for the Herald’s Woman of the Year in Sports award.

Coached as a graduate assistant at South Dakota State University for 3 years

Assistant coach at Wisconsin University, Oklahoma State pitching coach

Assistant Coach, North Carolina State 4 years

Depaul University Head Softball Coach 2019-current

Led Depaul to a Big East Championship and NCAA Tournament appearance in 2019

Mark Arington

Edmonds-Woodway High School, Class of 1998

4-year varsity letterwinner basketball

1st Team All-Wesco basketball 1996, 1997, 1998

Two-time Wesco League Most Valuable Player

Leading scorer, rebounder and shot blocker 1997-98

Everett Herald Player of the Year in 1997, 1998

Named Seattle Times Top Five Players in the State 1998

McDonald’s All-American Recognition 1998

Offered full athletic scholarships from Syracuse, Washington State, Gonzaga, Pepperdine, Boise State, Georgetown, Kansas State

Played at Modesto City College and Edmonds Community College

Named NWAACC Most Valuable Player, Edmonds Community College 1999-2000

Co-founder of the Seattle Stars Youth Basketball Club 2010

Coached nationally ranked team in 2014 after winning the LeBron James “King James Shooting Stars” Tournament in Akron, Ohio.

Coached EWHS feeder team 2018, 2019

Has prepared numerous players for varsity-level success at Seattle-area high schools.

Blaine Hardy

Edmonds-Woodway High School, Class of 2005

3-year varsity letterwinner baseball

Helped lead E-W to a Wesco South Title, District Tournament and State Regional appearance, 2004

1st Team All-Wesco Baseball, 2005

Hit .483 with a .622 on-base percentage, season record of 6-2, 2005

Pitched a no-hitter in a 9-0 win against Mariner, striking out 10 batters, 2005

Played baseball at University of Portland 2006

Played baseball for Bellevue College — member of the NWAACC Championship team 2007

Played at Lewis-Clark State College in 2008 – went 8-1 with a 2.48 ERA

Helped LCSC finish with a 58-7 season record and an NAIA National Championship

Selected in the 22nd round of the 2008 MLB draft by Kansas City Royals

Played five seasons in the Royals’ Minor League system

Signed with the Detroit Tigers in April 2013

Played AA & AAA ball for the Erie Sea Wolves and then the AAA Toledo Mud Hens.

Made major league debut for the Detroit Tigers on June 16 2014 vs. Kansas City Royals

Posted a 2.54 ERA in 39 innings pitched in first major league season.

Played in the MLB for the Detroit Tigers 2014-2019

Kirsten Mann

Edmonds-Woodway High School, Class of 1998

Multi-sport athlete in volleyball, basketball and softball

3-year varsity letterwinner in volleyball, softball, basketball

1st Team All-Wesco Volleyball 1995, 1996, 1997

1st Team All-Wesco Softball 1995, 1996, 1997

All-Area 1s t Team Volleyball 1997

All-State Volleyball 1997

Set seven volleyball records at Edmonds-Woodway

Set regular season records for kills (240), kill efficiency (.396) and solo blocks (39), 1998

Career kills (597), career kill efficiency (.299), career solo blocks (99) 1988

Twice posted 33 kills in a match for the school record 1996

Led team to a 20-8 record, Wesco South Championship, 3rd place in districts, 1997

Led team to a 4th in state finish 1997 — highest finish of any EHS, WHS, EWHS team

In seven matches at State Tournament: 24 aces, 105 kills and a kill efficiency of .440

Attended WWU on volleyball scholarship 1998-2001

19th All-Time WWU Career Attack Per centage: .249 – 1998-01

Tied for 23rd in All-Time WWU Career Solo Block Attempts 44 (338 sets) 1998-2001

Tied for 19th All-Time WWU Career Block Assist: 211 (338 sets) – 1998-2001

19th All-Time WWU Career Total Blocks with 255 – 1998-2001

Led WWU to an 18-0 GNAC regular season record and trip to NCAA DII Regional 2001

Edmonds-Woodway Junior Varsity Volleyball Coach 2010-2015

Blake Miller

Edmonds High School, Class of 1990

4-year varsity letterwinner swim

Won District Title in the 100 Breast – 1:01.52 (set District Record) 1988

Won District Title in the 100 Fly 55.39 1988

Placed 3rd in Districts in the 200 Individual Medley Relay 1988

Individual State Title 100 Breaststroke (1:00.88) 1988

First EHS Boys State Swim Champion, second from Edmonds School District

Led EHS Swim Team to a 3rd place finish at District Swim Meet 1988

Won District Title in the 200 IM (2:04.15) & 100 Breast (1:01.18) 1989

Won District Title in the 200 Medley Relay 1:44.16 1989

Led EHS Swim Team to a Northwest District Championship 1989

Led EHS Swim Team to a 2nd in State TEAM finish 1989

State Title 200 Yard Medley Relay (1:42.70) 1989 (Set the School Record in the prelims at 1:42.33)

Placed 2nd in State in the 100 Breast (1:00.17) 1989

Won District Titles in the 100 Breast (1:01.36) & 100 Fly (54.46) 1990

Placed 3rd in State in the 100 Breast (1:00.29) 1990

Set the State AA Meet Record in the prelims of 100 Breastroke at 59.56, 1990

Placed 2nd in State in the 100 Fly (53.72) 1990

Placed 3rd in State in the 200 Medley Relay (1.44.85) 1990

Named the Everett Herald’s Male Athlete of the Week, January 1990

Led EHS Swim Team to ESD Meet Championships 1988, 1989

Set Edmonds High School records in the following events: 200 Individual Medley (2:03.37) 1989, 100 Butterfly (53.72) 1990, 100 Breaststroke 59.56 1990, 400 Free Relay 3:26.60

Received a scholarship to swim for the University of Washington 1991-1994

Three-year letterwinner for the Huskies

Qualified for the Senior Nationals in the 100 Breast, 1990

Husky Invite Champion & Washington State Open Champion 1992

Gene Moser

Edmonds High School, Class of 1969

Multi-sport athlete in football, basketball and baseball

3-year varsity letterwinner in basketball and baseball

2-year varsity letterwinner in football

Set all-time single-season rebounding record as junior 1968

Captain of EHS Basketball Team senior season 1968-1969

Voted most valuable player, EHS Basketball 1968-1969

1st Team All-Wesco Basketball 1968-69

Led 1969 basketball team to first EHS State Tournament Appearance (best finish of any EHS team up to this point)

Captain of EHS baseball team as senior, 1968-1969

Selected to play in City/State Game, West team vs East team 1969

Drafted in the 34th round of the MLB by the Seattle Pilots

First Team All-Wesco Baseball 1968-69

Senior season batting average of .420 1969

Received scholarship offers from UW and WSU

Drafted by the Seattle Pilots 1969

Accepted scholarship to play baseball and basketball at Bellevue Community College

Lettered in baseball and basketball at BCC 1970

Helped BCC Baseball team win the League Championship 1970

Awarded Helmsman Award — Bellevue CC Athlete of the Year

Voted Most Inspirational, BCC 1970

First baseball player drafted out of BCC – by the Yankees in the 7th round 1970

Played two years in the Yankees minor league system, making it to Rookie AA BALL

Coached youth baseball and basketball for over 25 years in Arlington and Marysville

Played on State and National Championship Softball Team and was inducted into the Washington State Softball Hall of Fame 1994

Shauna Pierson

Woodway High School, Class of 1973

Multi-sport athlete in basketball, tennis and track

Attended Edmonds Jr. High and participated in GAA days, 1967-1969

Earned the Presidential Physical Fitness award every year from 1963-1969

Member of Woodway High School Varsity Tennis and Track and Field Teams, 1970-1973

Participated in GAA days for Woodway High School in Basketball, 1970-73

3-year letterwinner for Woodway High School, 1970-1973

First female to receive invitation to play in the annual Student vs Staff Basketball game, 1973

Named Senior Female Athlete of the Year in District 15, 1973

Named the first Female Athlete of the Year for Woodway High School, 1973

Played AAU basketball 1973-74

Played basketball at Shoreline Community College, 1974

Played varsity basketball at WSU 1975 – 77, earning two varsity letters

Member of the group of female athletes at WSU who sued WSU for equal rights, Title IX

Attended the 1976 Women’s Olympic Basketball Trials, Las Vegas, Nevada

Assistant Volleyball Coach at Woodway High School, 1978

Assistant Track and Field Coach Lynnwood High School 1979

Basketball referee for Jr. High School games, 1979

Assistant Basketball Coach at Lindbergh High School, 1980

Placed 2 nd at State Class B Mixed Doubles Racquetball Championships, 1981

Softball player in the Fort Dent League 1981 – 1991

City of Seattle Slow Pitch Softball Champions, 1998, 2000, 2003

Peter Sellers

Edmonds-Woodway High School, Class of 1994

Multi-sport athlete in football, basketball and baseball

4-year varsity letterwinner football, 4-year starter

3-year varsity letterwinner baseball, 2-year basketball, 1-year track and field

1st Team All-Wesco Football 1994

1st Team All-Area Football 1994

Everett Herald Offensive Player of the Year 1994

Selected to play in East-West All Star Game

Everett Herald Prep Athlete of the Week September 1993

Finished his senior season completing 56.5% passes for 2,129 yards and 17 touchdowns

Voted The Associated Press’ Class AAA All-state quarterback

1993-94 State Passing Yards leader

USA Today Player of the Week, Football 1994

Seattle Post Intelligencer All-State Offensive Team 1993

All Wesco Baseball–1st team 1994

Led EWHS baseball to first playoff appearance with a season record of 6-2

Set team record for innings pitched (62.66), ERA 2.01 1994

Wesco Champion Javelin 1992

EWHS valedictorian

4 year member of Dartmouth College Football and Baseball programs

Starting quarterback on 1997 Dartmouth team- passed for over 1,000 yards

In 21-7 win over Yale completed 14-22, 198 yards and a TD, plus one rushing TD

Started senior campaign 5-0, finished 8-2 Season Record 1997

Helped extend Dartmouth football’s unbeaten win streak to 23 games.

Played baseball internationally in Australia, Paris, Germany, Belgium

1968-69 Edmonds High School Boys Basketball Team

Team: Pete Frame, Steve Rautenberg, Dave Hill, Jim Evans, Don Johnson, Steve Krause, Al Duitsman, Mark Johnson, Brad Lymangrover, Gene Moser, Rick Van Dlac, Mark Ebbeson, Kim Redman.

Regular Season Wesco West Division Champions 13-4

AAA Northwest District Basketball Tournament Title

Defeated Garfield 53-50 in opening round of the Region One State Tournament

First team to reach State Basketball Tournament and win a game

First team to place in top 8 in State Tournament

First Team Individual All-Wesco honors: Pete Frame

Set a school record for 20 rebounds in a State playoff game: Gene Moser

Team captain and 2nd Team All-Wesco: Gene Moser

Most successful basketball team Edmonds High School had ever fielded

Overall Season Record: 16-6

Head Coach: Bill Medin

Assistant Coach: Fred Shull

Edmonds High School 1989 200 Yard Medley Relay State Champions

Team: Scott Urquhart, Chris Parker, Joe Hertrich, Blake Miller

Undefeated season in the 200 Yard Medley Relay, 1989

Northwest District Championship in the 200 Medley Relay, defeating Bainbridge Island by 1 point, 1989

Team State Title 200 Yard Medley Relay (1:42.70) 1989

Set the school record in the 400 Free Relay 3:26.60 Scott Urquhart (51.07), Chris Parker (51.69), Joe Hertrich (52.63), Blake Miller (51.27) 1989

Blake Miller set the following EHS school records: 200 Individual Medley (2:03.37)1989, 100 Butterfly ( 53.72) 1990, 100 Breastroke ( 59.56) 1990

Scott Urquhart set the following EHS school records: 50 Free (22.33), 100 free (49:44), 100 Free (49.44) 1989

Helped EHS Swim Team earn a second place overall finish at 1989 State Swim Meet

Coach: Jerry Curtis

State Championship 200 Medley Relay Time: (1:42.70)

Joe Hertrich 26.65

Chris Parker 28.50

Blake Miller 24.46

Scott Urquhart 22.32

1997 EWHS Volleyball Team

Team: Kirsten Mann, Brianne Dolan, Jacki Tyler, Larissa Lagreid, Shannon Vansenus, Amy Allen, Andrea Ball, Sara McGinness, Stephanie Schmidt, Rachelle Peebles, Jessica Cree, Julie Ryland

20-8 Season Record

AAA Wesco South Champions

3rd place finish at Northwest District Tournament

4th in state finish at 1997 State Volleyball Tournament

Set 11 new team and individual records

Lost first three matches of the regular season then won 11 straight

Highest finish of any Edmonds, Woodway or Edmonds-Woodway Volleyball Team

EW parent cheering section earned WIAA Sportsmanship Award

Andrea Ball had 304 assists over the Wesco, Districts and State Tournament

Jessica Cree had 98 kills, 18 aces and 85 digs over the district and state run.

Notable State Tournament stats: Kirsten Mann: 105 kills, Jessica Cree: 44 kills, Andrea Ball: 154 assists

Jessica Cree and Kirsten Mann — 1st Team All Wesco 1996, 1997

Head Coach: Mike Pittis

Assistant Coaches: Machen Shrum, Candie Holland, Cara Barth, Kim Smith

Manager: Leah Shepard

1990 Edmonds-Woodway High School Boys Cross Country Team State Champions

Team: Joel Hamilton, Kien Tseng, Brad Walvatne, Greg Bryan, Shane Yuhas, Jon Huettl, Jason Davis, JJ Sprague, Erik Byrum

Wesco Champions

Northwest District One Champions

AA State Champions

Kien Tseng placed 2nd, Joel Hamilton 3rd at NW Districts

Top 5 finishers all finished 25 or higher: KienTseng 4th, Joel Hamilton 8th, JJ Sprague 20th, Shane Yuhas 24th and Jason Davis 25th

Ranked 5th in the Country by USA Today

First state championship for Edmonds-Woodway High School

Head Coach: Tom Campbell

Assistant Coaches: Keith Lindaas, Carl Baum





