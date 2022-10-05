5th annual Edmonds International Women’s Day event scheduled for March 4, 2023

Save the date for the 2023 Edmonds International Women’s Day, which will celebrate its fifth anniversary Saturday, March 4 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center.

The schedule for the event — offering both in-person and remote attendance — will be released closer to the March 4 date. According to Edmonds International Women’s Day founder Alicia Crank, it will honor local women who were front-line workers during the pandemic, feature women chefs in the Edmonds area, and highlight local speakers with regional and international reach.

One of the keynote speakers will be philanthropist, author, award-winning anchor and reporter Michelle Li, who spent five years as a KING 5 news anchor before relocating to St. Louis in 2021. She is also a co-founder of The Very Asian Foundation, an organization created to shine a light on Asian life through advocacy and celebration.

Crank, an Edmonds resident, noted that Edmonds International Women’s Day began as a one-off event for local underserved girls and women but has grown into an annual event that brings in people from neighboring communities. “We are still fairly grassroots, but we also partner with local businesses as sponsors to keep the event free for community members,” she said.

“None of this would be possible without the generous support of volunteers and local businesses owners, many who have been a part of this since day one,” Crank said. “I’m grateful to all of the organizations that have signed on to support the significant milestone of Edmonds International Women’s Day.”

Cline Jewelers is the special anniversary sponsor for next year’s event, with DME CPA Group serving as the presenting sponsor. Other early supporters include Feedme Hospitality & Restaurant Group, Edmonds Waterfront Center, Morgan and Moss, Walnut Street Coffee and The Agency | Sittauer Gouge Group.

Crank invites other sponsors to participate “to keep this event accessible to all members of our community. There will also be a lunch option available for purchase, and we hope to raise additional funds to cover those costs, especially for youth that attend the in-person portion of the day,” she said.

Anyone interested in sponsoring can view the sponsorship packet here.

Those who would like to learn more about the event can visit www.crankdup.co for more information.