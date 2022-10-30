‘A Dog’s Devotion’ book launch party at Edmonds’ Cafe Louvre Nov. 2

A reminder that authors Suzanne Elshult and Guy Mansfield — along with American Humane Search and Rescue Hero Dog 2022, K9 Keb — will be having a book Launch Party for their new release, A Dog’s Devotion: True Adventures of a K9 Search and Rescue Team, at Café Louvre in Edmonds between 5 and 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

Those interested in attending are required to RSVP at evite.me/SM25bTCZH7.

The Edmonds Bookshop hosted a book event Oct. 19, and the bookshop will also be at this week’s launch party to sell books. The authors will sign books (and yes, the star of the book, K9 Keb, has a special “paw” stamp), do some brief readings and engage in a discussion about the book. The event will be moderated by former Edmonds Mayor Dave Earling and arts afficionado Marni Muir. There will also be appetizers and a no-host bar.

Just a few days following the Nov. 2 event Suzanne and K9 Keb will be flying to a star-studded gala event in Palm Beach, Florida, where the overall American Humane Hero Dog award winner will be announced. Keb is vying for this honor with six other dogs from different categories such as military, therapy, law enforcement and rescue dogs. This event will be broadcast on the Circle Network on Dec. 6.