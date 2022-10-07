A fond farewell Saturday to the 2022 Edmonds Museum Summer Market season

On Oct. 8, the Edmonds Historical Museum will host the last day of the Edmonds Summer Market for the 2022 season. The season started off damp and gloomy with many rainy Saturdays but as the summer approached, the days became brighter, warmer and infinitely more hospitable for shoppers, visitors and vendors alike.

This season, the museum summer market hosted approximately 170 vendors total, averaging about 90-95 every week. Vendors come from all over Washington including from Mabton, Selah, Olympia, Fir Island, and of course Edmonds and Seattle. Our farmers grow/raise everything they bring to the market each week and our processors and artists make what they sell.

In addition to our wonderful vendors, the museum summer market also dedicated a space to nonprofits who operate in the Edmonds area, hosting about 20 local entities over the course of the summer. This season, we also entered an arrangement with the Edmonds Food Bank, giving them the opportunity to raise awareness of the need in Edmonds, as well as recruit volunteers and secure donations from shoppers and vendorse. This Saturday is their last day at the market and the food bank van will be in their regular location on the lower section of Bell Street by the Veterans Plaza. Stop by and find out more while you shop the market.

For the last 29 years, the Edmonds Historical Museum has recruited Edmond residents to volunteer, making this market what it is today. These volunteers take care of setup before the market, help shoppers/vendors throughout the day, and takedown after the market. Without these valiant individuals, the market would not be the event it is every week. If you would like to join this team for next season, please contact the Historical Museum, as we are always looking for additional help in keeping this market a vibrant part of Edmonds.

Finally, allow us to say thank you to all for shopping local and supporting small family farms, local producers, small family businesses and our amazing artists. Thank you for always making us feel welcome in your city. This Saturday, the market is booked to capacity. The autumn harvest is well underway with plenty of peaches, apples, pears, pumpkins, gourds, potatoes, squash, peppers, greens and so much more, while the sunshine has ensured that our flower growers still have plenty of dahlias and sunflowers. Meanwhile, local artists/producers have been busy creating items for you to enjoy now or to purchase as gifts for the holidays.

So come down this Saturday to enjoy the sunshine, have a slice of Vespucci Pizza, mini donuts, kettle corn, or a hot dog, and shop local with us. Open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and if you bring your four-pawed friend, please keep them on a short leash.

We look forward to our return next season, when the Edmonds Museum Summer Market will open for its 30th season on May 6, 2023.

— By Christina Martin, market manager