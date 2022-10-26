A gift of life’ to the community: Edmonds police vehicles will now include AEDs

Thanks to a generous gift from the combined efforts of the Edmonds Police Foundation and the South County Firefighter Foundation, the Edmonds Police Department will add a new layer of protection to the community as it places automated external defibrillators (AEDs) in its patrol vehicles.
The first few minutes are especially critical for heart attack victims. Permanent brain damage begins after only four minutes without oxygen, and death can occur as soon as four to six minutes later.
The first shipment of six AEDs was presented to police department officials Tuesday afternoon, as representatives of both foundations gathered in the police conference room in downtown Edmonds. An additional six AEDs will arrive in January, enough so that all police vehicles on patrol at a given time will have a machine immediately available.
The machines, Lifepack CR2 Defibrillators, are designed to be easy to use by anyone. Simple voice instructions walk the responder through setup and use – the whole process takes less than a minute from opening the pack to providing life-saving heart stimulation. (Watch this You Tube video to see the process in action)
“These units will be invaluable as police are generally first in scene, when seconds count,” said Police Foundation President Gail Welfringer. “This was a two-year project, and we are very proud of this. Saving lives is the mission of all first responders and we are honored to help support this.”
She went on to explain that the project’s $28,000 cost was funded through the combined efforts of both foundations, and helped by a group purchase discount from the supplier, Stryker. Police foundation funds come from proceeds from events including the David Stern Memorial Golf Tournament, 5k Holiday Dash and individual donations. The Firefighter Foundation is primarily funded by individual firefighters through payroll deductions, augmented with support from Local 1828 of the International Association of Fire Fighters, and community donations.
“Because police are out in the community, they are often the first to respond to medical emergencies such as heart attacks,” explained Edmonds Police Chief Michelle Bennett. “This puts the right equipment in the right place at the right time, and gives us a critical tool to provide life-saving measures to our community.”
— Story and photos by Larry Vogel
Congratulations to the Edmonds Police Department on receiving AEDs to help save lives in our community. Thank you to all who help support this project. In 2013 when my son suffered a sudden cardiac arrest at Meadowdale High School the school did not have an AED on the track. Now they do thanks to the Nick of Time Foundation and local businesses who helped me raise enough money to place over 80 AEDs in our Edmonds School District Schools. When my husband and I arrived at the school just minutes after receiving the call my son suffered a sudden cardiac arrest a Lynnwood police officer drove up at the same time reached into his trunk for his AED and ran down to the track. The Lynnwood EMTs had already arrived and were doing all they could to save him. Unfortunately it was too late. Every minute counts when a person suffers a sudden cardiac addrest so thank you all for helping provide AEDs to our Edmonds Police Department. On November 2nd the Nick of Time Foundation will provide ECG heart screenings for students at Meadowdale HS. Students 14 to 24 in Edmonds SD can register at http://bit.ly/NoTFEKGAppt
I just wonder why this isn’t funded thru the taxpayers? I guess we have higher priorities like parks and bike lanes. I appreciate the police for being willing to undertake yet another task when required even if it comes with additional liability risk. The only job in the world that requires societal punishment for doing the best you can. Bless you.
