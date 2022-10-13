‘A World of Books’ adds inclusive books to Edmonds school libraries

LEAD, otherwise known as Librarians for Equity and Diversity, is a group of librarians from the Edmonds School District and Sno-Isle Libraries that has created detailed book lists for students of all ages, that represent the diversity in local schools. This work supports one of LEAD’s goals “to provide updated lists of well-reviewed titles which authentically and joyously center characters from historically marginalized communities.”

The Edmonds Parent Leaders Group and PTA Council 7.2 are building on this goal by raising funds to purchase many of these titles for school library shelves through their “A World of Books” initiative.

A World of Books received a grant of $3,600 from the Friends of the Edmonds Library (FEL) in August 2022. “We are so enthusiastic about this partnership between the school district and public libraries, said FEL President Liz Morris. “Edmonds Library staff have actively contributed to LEAD. They and we know that representation matters — at school, at the local library and throughout the community. We are proud to invest in this inclusive effort, and hope that our contribution encourages others to donate.”

Nicole Auayan is the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion chairperson for the Edmonds PTA Council and Parent Leaders Group. “I am so proud of the work both EAACH and Edmonds Parent Leaders are doing with this program,” Auayan said. To get students involved is an added bonus. We are currently working with a Native student for November’s design, so I’m excited for that. My hope is that this will just be the beginning, and that after seeing all the support the program is receiving, the district will be encouraged to add more themes.”

You can support A World of Books in one of two ways: either through a direct PayPal donation (here), or through purchasing student-designed apparel that aligns with book-list themes, like disability history, Arab American heritage books, and many more. Apparel information is available at www.bonfire.com/store/world-of-books.