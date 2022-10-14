Another chance Oct. 22 to get help with your ‘brick wall’ geneaology research problems

Sno-Isle Genealogical Society is offering researchers another opportunity to get help with their “brick wall” problems during free, 40-minute in-person appointments with researcher Caroll Budny on Saturday, Oct. 22.
The appointments will be at the society’s Research Library, 19827 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood. To make a reservation, call 425-775-6267 to leave a message. Your call will be returned later to confirm your appointment.
This is the last brick wall session scheduled until January 2023.
