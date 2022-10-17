Budget presentations, Hwy 99 development among items on Oct. 18 city council agenda

The Edmonds City Council is scheduled Tuesday, Oct. 18 to begin reviewing Mayor Mike Nelson’s proposed 2023 budget, with the first two city departments — administrative services and the municipal court — presenting their budget proposals during the council business meeting.

The council is also set to review the status of the Highway 99 Subarea Plan, which was approved by the city council in 2017. A planning document that is used to guide development and public improvements in the Highway 99 corridor, the subarea plan consolidated most of the zoning categories for the Highway 99 corridor into one general commercial designation.

An Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) was issued as part of the Highway 99 Subarea Plan, and Gateway-area residents concerned about proposed large multifamily developments have requested that the city conduct a supplemental EIS due to related traffic and stormwater runoff impacts. (See related information discussed during the council’s Oct. 5 meeting,

Other items on the council agenda include:

– Considering a code update related to the city attorney

– Receiving the results from this summer’s community visioning process for the Edmonds Comprehensive Plan update.

The hybrid meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex,, 250 5th Ave. N. You can attend virtually by visiting https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or comment by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261

Regular council meetings beginning at 7 p.m. are streamed live on the council meeting web page, Comcast channel 21, and Ziply channel 39.

Prior to the 7 p.m. business meeting, the council is scheduled to meet in executive session at 6 p.m. to discuss a collective bargaining strategy.