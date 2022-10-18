Minor injuries as car flips on 100th Ave W Tuesday night

Edmonds police responded to this one-car rollover collision on 100th Avenue West north of the QFC at 6:18 p.m. Tuesday. EPD spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure said the car, driven by a 22-year-old Edmonds man, struck a parked car and rolled over. The driver suffered minor injuries and there were no signs of impairment, McClure said.
