Oct. 4: Chamber launching new after-hours Connect Edmonds event

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce is launching Connect Edmonds, a new after-hours event series connecting community and business leaders. The first one will take place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center.

The event is free and open to all, and the chamber is requesting that attendees RSVP at https://bit.ly/3S3KPVz

Over 100 business and community leaders are expected to attend, and the evening will include an update from developer Mike McMurray on the Main Street Commons project. McMurray will be giving an update on the project timeline and will be sharing a list of tenants who will be opening businesses inside the development. FeedMe Hospitality and Restaurant Group will be providing delectable bites and offering a cash bar.

“The chamber is thrilled to create a new chance for business and community leaders to reconnect,” said Ryan Crowther, president and CEO of the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce. “Projects like the Main Street Commons are pivotal for a community, and this event will offer everyone a great opportunity to get all the latest updates on the development.”

The chamber adds Connect Edmonds to its networking events that include regular breakfasts and luncheons, as well as its signature community events: An Edmonds Kind of 4th, Taste Edmonds, the Edmonds Classic Car Show, Halloween Trick-or-Treat, and the Holiday Tree Lighting.