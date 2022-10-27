City of Edmonds has opening on arts commission

The City of Edmonds Arts Commission will have a one-year, partial-term opening in 2023 for an Edmonds resident with a professional background in the arts and a passion and interest in working with the cultural arts community. A person appointed to this position will have the opportunity to request appointment to a subsequent four-year term. The application for the position is open and the deadline to submit application is Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.

The Edmonds Arts Commission is made up of seven members who serve staggered four-year terms. By ordinance, four of these positions must be filled by people professionally engaged in the arts. The current opening is for a person with professional background and experience in the arts. For this open position, the commission is particularly interested in applicants with a background in literary or performing arts.

Established in 1975, the commission is charged by city ordinance with “promoting the arts as an integral part of the community.” The commission’s core programs include public art and rotating visual art exhibits, summer concerts in the parks, Poets Perspective, the annual Write on the Sound writers’ conference, cultural tourism promotion award program, and community cultural planning. The commission meets the first Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m.

An individual desiring this appointment must be an Edmonds resident with an Edmonds address. The commissioner must also be willing to attend monthly meetings and invest the time required for “hands-on” involvement in programs and events.

The City of Edmonds embraces diversity, and the commission is committed to building a team that represents a variety of backgrounds, perspectives and skills.

The application and position description are available online. Applicants should submit their application form, a resume and a letter of interest by email to: eac@edmondswa.gov. Applications can be mailed to: EAC Nominations, 700 Main St., Edmonds WA 98020. The deadline for applications to be received is Nov. 22 at 5 p.m. For more information, email frances.chapin@edmondswa.gov.