City of Edmonds offers tips for co-existing with coyotes

You may have seen more coyotes out and about in recent weeks. As young coyotes leave their birth families in fall to find territories of their own, the number of coyote sightings in our community goes up — and the City of Edmonds offers some tips for co-existing with them.

Like other wildlife that live in cities, coyotes are very shy and work hard to avoid people, the city said. They are highly adaptable and are found in nearly every type of habitat from dense forests to residential and commercial centers, where they live side-by-side with people — virtually undetected.

Coyotes can make excellent neighbors by keeping populations of pests like rats, mice and rabbits in check within the urban landscape. However, people may unintentionally invite coyotes into their yards by leaving unsecured pet food, garbage or compost outside. This can make unattended pets vulnerable to attack.

You can keep a healthy separation between humans and coyotes by following a few simple steps:

– Never feed coyotes.

– Keep cats and dogs in a secured area or on a leash.

– Do not leave pet food (or any food) outside.

– Make sure your garbage cans and compost bins have tight-fitting lids.

– Keep the area under and around bird feeders clean and free of food to avoid attracting rodents to your yard.

If you encounter a coyote, keep pets and children under close supervision and do not turn your back or run away. Chances are the coyote will leave the area once it sees you. If you want to scare the coyote away, make loud noises by shouting or clapping. If the coyote is acting aggressively towards you, call 911. If the coyote looks weak or sick, call animal control at 425-775-3000.

For more information on how to co-exist with coyotes and other wildlife, visit the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife Living with Wildlife web page at https://wdfw.wa.gov/living.