Come as you aren’t: Get ready for the return of Halloween Trick-or-Treat Night in downtown Edmonds

Monday, Oct. 31, 2022

5-7 p.m.

It has been three long years since downtown Edmonds opened up its streets to trick-or-treaters on Halloween night, but on Monday this wildly popular family event returns in full. The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce invites everyone — kids, grownups, and furry friends alike — to don their costumes and come partake in the fun! This will be a free, safe and interactive space for families to come trick-or-treat at local businesses and gather with their community.

Here is the chamber’s guide to making the most of your Halloween evening in downtown Edmonds:

Time: The event officially runs from 5 to 7 p.m. Some businesses may welcome trick-or-treaters earlier, especially to families with young ones. If you opt to arrive before 5 p.m., please be mindful that event set-up will still be happening, and not all businesses will be ready for you.

Location: The official event space is in the downtown core: along 5th Avenue between Walnut and Bell, along Main Street between 6th and 3rd Avenues, and including one block on Dayton Avenue west of 5th and one block of 4th Avenue north of Main Street. (See event map.) Some businesses located in surrounding areas are also eager to welcome trick-or-treaters, so you might even be able to get a head start on filling your candy totes as you walk toward the event.

Costume contest: Sponsored by Windermere Edmonds, the costume contest runs throughout the event, from 5-7 p.m. To enter the costume contest: Find the chamber registration tent outside of Windermere Edmonds, 210 5th Ave. S. Categories are: Child (ages 0-6); Kid (ages 7-12); Teen (ages 13-17); Adult (ages 18 and up); Groups/Family; and Pets. Registrants will get their photo taken and winners will be announced a few days after the event on the Chamber’s Facebook page. Winners will receive a gift certificate to a local business.

Other notes:

Anywhere between 5,000 and 8,000 people are expected to come out this year, so please be prepared for crowds and be considerate of your community. Stay home if you are sick, and please sanitize hands before reaching into bowls of candy.

The streets close at 3 p.m. and reopen at 8 p.m. Parking will be scarce; we encourage people to carpool and use alternative modes of transportation where possible.

The Edmonds Chamber wants to thank the event sponsors for making this event possible: Windermere Edmonds, Thrive Kids Dentistry, Puget Sound Energy, The Trike Stop, Community Transit, and Campbell Auto Group.