Community invited to Snohomish County Healthy Forest Day in McCollum Park Nov. 5

Snohomish County Healthy Forest Project and Forterra are hosting a Healthy Forest Day on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at McCollum Park in South Everett.

No experience is necessary for participants in the Nov. 5 event, and tools, gloves and training are provided. Activities include planting young trees and plants, removing weeds (blackberries and ivy), spreading mulch and more. The event is open to people of all ages.

“The value of this volunteer work is immeasurable,” said Tom Teigen, director of the Snohomish County Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. “Communities are working together to restore our local urban forests that clean the air, buffer noise and retain water to reduce the impacts of flooding. Forests also provide important habitat for wildlife and make outdoor recreation more accessible, which is a vital part of Snohomish County life.”

For more information about the Healthy Forest Day and to register, visit forterra.org/our-work/projects/green-snohomish-county-partnership or GreenCityDays.org.