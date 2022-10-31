Community Transit to host public hearing Nov. 3 on 2023 budget

The Community Transit Board of Directors’ monthly board meeting will take place at 3 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 3. The meeting will begin with a public hearing on Community Transit’s proposed 2023 budget.

The public hearing and board meeting will be hybrid, with in-person attendance and an online option available. For meeting materials and information on how to participate or listen, go to bit.ly/CTBoardMtgNov3.

The board will hear presentations on:

– New agency website

– Long Range Plan (Journey 2050) update

– March 2023 Service Change and Title VI process

Action items include:

– Approve Resolution No. 21-22, Labor Contract Between Community Transit and the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1576.

– Amend safety and protection services contract with Snohomish County to add a social worker program.

– Amend Community Transit/City of Everett interlocal agreement for cooperative provision of transit services.

– Approve Resolution No. 18-22, 2022 Year-End Budget Amendment

In-person meeting attendees must show proof of vaccination upon entry or wear a KN95 mask for the duration of the meeting. If you are unable or do not wish to show proof of vaccination, a KN95 mask will be provided for you.

The board holds regular meetings on the first Thursday of each month. The Community Transit Board Room is in the Cascade Building, 2312 W Casino Rd, Everett, WA 98204.