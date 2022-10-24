Corner Copia comes to Five Corners

Attendees wait their turn at the Corner Copia food trucks Sunday.
Sisters Hannan and Iman show off their face paintings.

 

Members of the Max Bartron Quartet, including Edmonds-Woodway High School and professional musicians, provide entertainment for those seated nearby.
L-R: Christy Daniels, Sam Adams and Donna Coates enjoy meals from the food trucks and music by the Max Bartron quartet.
A tiger tries her hand at cornhole.
Friends Cooper and Venicio dress up as ball players for the costume event.
Adeline the scary chicken pops out of the bushes.
13-year-old Dumbo aka Bogie wins first place in the pet costume contest.
L-R: Dennis, Erika and Phoebe Budell meet up with neighbors Dave and Trina Loehndorf.

Hundreds gathered in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood Sunday for Corner Copia, the first event of the City of Edmonds Reimagining Neighborhoods and Streets project.

Located near the Five Corners roundabout, the neighborhood food truck and street festival included live music along with pet and children’s costume contests.

— Photos by Julia Wiese

 

