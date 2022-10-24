Corner Copia comes to Five Corners

Hundreds gathered in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood Sunday for Corner Copia, the first event of the City of Edmonds Reimagining Neighborhoods and Streets project.
Located near the Five Corners roundabout, the neighborhood food truck and street festival included live music along with pet and children’s costume contests.
— Photos by Julia Wiese
