Council approves ED! budget and workplan, discusses designated street front options, OKs Hwy 99 contracts

Members of the Edmonds Downtown Alliance (ED!) appeared before the Edmonds City Council Tuesday night, stressing the value the business improvement district brings both to the city and its downtown business climate. After a brief discussion, the council voted to approve the organization’s budget and 2023 workplan, and also agreed with a staff recommendation that the city not bill ED! for administrative services related to invoicing its members and ensuring past-due amounts are collected.

The show of support was a turnaround from a council Finance Committee discussion two weeks ago, when Administrative Services Director Dave Turley suggested that the city charge ED! a fee — ranging from $6,000 to $8,000 annually — to cover the city’s costs.

But ED! leaders had argued that the fee would take a large chunk out of their small budget and also pointed to the direct benefit the organization — which has approximately 400 members — offers to the downtown area.

ED! was formed with city council approval in early 2013, and includes an area in downtown Edmonds bounded on the north by Bell Street, on the east by Durbin Street, on the south by Homeland Drive and on the west by Sunset Avenue South and Railroad Street. All revenues come from dues assessed to the members — currently $30 to $90 per quarter. Through these assessments, the BID funds programs such as beautification, marketing and parking.

Among its most visible programs are the bright green courtesy umbrellas that are distributed throughout town and an after-hours parking program that has secured 50 additional parking spots through downtown banks, plus the Edmonds holiday trolley and “Lovin’ Summer” promotions.

Addressing the concern that some longtime business owners are not happy with the organization and have refused to pay their dues, ED! Board President Kimberly Koenig noted that “we’re never going to have 100% buy-in,” but added that most members “find value in what we do.”

In addition not charging ED! for administrative services, the council also supported two other staff recommendations: that the city continue its policy of sending those who aren’t paying their dues to collections but not look at additional, more punitive measures; and that it maintain its late fee of 12%.

The approved ED! budget includes $89,275 in expenditures and $101,727 in revenues. The organization has a $22,158 fund balance, which was set aside due to the uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The business improvement district discussion was the last of several items on the council’s packed agenda, coming at around 10:45 p.m. In fact, the council had a special 6:30 p.m. meeting — prior to the 7 p.m. business meeting — in an attempt to get some routine contract approval items out of the way. But councilmembers couldn’t get through all the items and one of them had to be folded into the 7 p.m. meeting.

Another significant council discussion was related to a proposed code amendment to the BD2 designated street fronts downtown. The council May 24 approved an interim extension of that zoning in response to a proposal for a 24-unit apartment building in the 600 block of Main Street, located in the BD2 zone. After the interim standards were adopted, the Edmonds Planning Board and Citizens’ Economic Development Commission also reviewed them, and agreed that the blue line should be permanently extended to all BD2 parcels, to be more consistent with the city’s Comprehensive Plan.

On Tuesday night, the council held a public hearing on the proposed code amendment, but not before staff offered another option for extending the street fronts that were not included in the planning board recommendations. Senior Planner Mike Clugston said the alternative configuration — which was developed after city staff walked around the area — suggests that the designated street fronts don’t extend around corners and that they are located on main commercial streets rather than side streets, which are more residential in nature.

Clugston showed a map indicating the areas staff is proposing to be eliminated from the code amendment — with staff recommendations in red — along with yellow lines based on feedback from some councilmembers who did their own walking tours and also suggested areas that should be removed.

Councilmembers had mixed reactions to the map changes. Some were supportive, while others questioned going against the planning board’s recommendations. In the end, councilmembers agreed that more consideration was needed and postponed action on the matter until next week.

In other business Tuesday, the council approved two consultant contracts — both with SCJ Alliance — for design and right of way for the next two stages of the Highway 99 revitalization project.

The city issued a request for qualifications to select the design consultant for stages 3 and 4 and received one response from SJC, which also worked on the design phase for stage 2 of the Highway 99 project. The stage 3 contract is for $3.1 million to complete the design phase and includes $154,000 in management reserve and $129,317 for the start of the right-of-way phase, for total contract amount of $3,227,071. The stage 4 contract is for $3.72 million for the completion of the design phase (including $186,000 in management reserve) and $176,569 for right of way, for total contract amount of $3,896,871.

Plans for Highway 99 renovations have been in the works since the Edmonds City Council approved a subarea plan for the highway and surrounding neighborhoods in 2017. The changes aim to address traffic and pedestrian safety and livability concerns for the portion of the highway that runs through Edmonds.

The city is now working on stage 2, which includes construction of a landscaped center median and dedicated left-turn lanes from 244th to 210th Streets Southwest, with completion expected by early next year. Stage 3 will involve the segment from 244th to 238th Streets Southwest and stage 4 will focus on 224th to 220th Streets Southwest. Both stages will include capacity improvements, as well as the addition of planter strip on both sides of the street, new sidewalk, new street/pedestrian lighting, better stormwater management, targeted utility replacements (water/sewer), potential undergrounding of overhead utilities (could cost up to $11 million), and softscape treatments.

For both contracts, the council agreed to an amendment that directs staff to keep them informed of costs for undergrounding of utilities, so a decision can be made whether to pursue that option.

In addition, the council:

— Approved a construction contract for $359,844 to the Blue Mountain Construction Group for the 96th Avenue Infiltration Project related to Civic Park construction. The work at Civic Park requires stormwater mitigation, but treating all the stormwater at the park itself isn’t possible due to the high water table. The city is instead treating it upstream in the Shell Creek watershed, in a right-of-way area on 96th Avenue West adjacent to Yost Park. To meet state requirements for treatment, stormwater will be collected into big vaults and infiltrated into the soil onsite. Work is expected to begin Jan. 1 but contract approval was requested now due to the long lead time on materials. The project is being funded through a $450,000 allocation from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The contract includes an additional $90,000 for a construction management reserve and testing.

– Heard the annual presentation from the Edmonds Public Facilities District (PFD) and the Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA). (The PFD is the governing body that oversees ECA operations.) Longtime ECA Executive Director Joe Mclalwain shared that industrywide, there is a slow return to engaging with the arts following the pandemic. He invited people to attend performances, noting that the ECA is committed to safety with a high-quality air filtering system and that attendees are encouraged to wear masks. The council also learned that Mclalwain plans to leave the organization within the next year and a search has already begun for his replacement.

– Received a 2023 budget presentation from the city’s public works and utilities department.

– Heard a summary of the city’s Comprehensive Plan visioning effort, with Development Services Director Susan McLaughlin expanding on her department’s outreach work last summer. This included a survey translated into multiple languages and a number of different outreach strategies, from coffee chats, to yard signs, to tabling at events. This work will culminate in a vision statement, which will be revealed as part of the Porchfest Edmonds event downtown Nov. 5.

McLaughlin said the city also plans to validate the vision statement through a survey and a “community champions” advisory committee consisting of members who are generally underrepresented in city outreach.

