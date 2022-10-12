Council Oct. 14 to interview five applicants for Position 7 seat

The Edmonds City Council on Friday afternoon, Oct. 14, will interview five new applicants for the Position 7 Edmonds City Council seat left vacant with the resignation of Laura Johnson in September.

A total of 15 people have applied for the vacant seat, including 10 who were among the original 17 candidates seeking the vacant Position 1 council seat filled in September with the appointment of Dave Teitzel. Those 10 have asked to be considered for the new opening.

Among the five new applicants are former Edmonds City Council candidate Janelle Cass, who is running against 21st District incumbent Marko Lias for Washington State Senate in November. All five newcomers will be interviewed via Zoom on Friday, Oct. 14, starting with Cass at 3 p.m. that day.

The remaining four candidates and their interview times are:

3:30 p.m. – Mackey Guenther, a 2019 Edmonds-Woodway High School graduate who attended University of Southern California for two years. Guenther is currently working as a planning intern with the City of Edmonds, where he has led the neighborhood placemaking initiative.

4 p.m. – Mary Jane Goss, a former city councilmember (1998-2005) and mayor (2012-2015) of Lake Forest Park. Goss, who moved to Edmonds in March 2021, works as a real estate analyst for a firm specializing in federal government contracting.

4:30 p.m. – Jeremy Steiner, who has lived in Edmonds for nearly 50 years. He is executive producer of the Michael Medved syndicated radio talk show and is also a real estate broker with Pacific NW Realty. He previously ran for Edmonds City Council in 1997.

5 p.m. – Jessie Upp, an Edmonds resident since 2009. She is employed at Amazon, where she leads global committees that support sustainable goals. In her application, she said her “passion for Edmonds sustainable living led me to a city official suggesting I run for this position.”

The other former Position 1 candidates who have asked to be considered for the Position 7 appointment are:

Elizabeth Fleming

Susanna Law Martini

Lora Petso

Natalie Seitz

Bob Cram

Jenna Nand

Michelle Dotsch

Jeremy Mitchell

Roger Pence

Lauren Golembiewski

All Position 7 applicants will be asked the same questions as those who applied for the Position 1 seat. You can watch the interviews starting at 3 p.m. Oct. 14 at https://zoom.us/j/95798484261 or join by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261.

You can see the applications for all candidates at this link.

The council is scheduled to make its selection for the Position 7 position during a special meeting starting at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17.

A reminder that prior to that meeting, at 11 a.m. Friday, the council’s Public Safety, Planning, Human Services and Personnel Committee wo;; meet (agenda here). The committee will consider the following:

– A job description change from associate planner to associate transportation planner

– A proposal to change the name of the development services department to the planning and development department.

– A professional services agreement with Compass Health for a two-year agreement through December 2024 to cover ongoing behavioral health outreach services.

– A job description for the new police commander position

– An update on the city’s Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan and a related code update to Chapter 6.60 ECC Disaster Preparation, Emergency Coordination, and Civil Emergencies.

Note that all committee meetings are work sessions for staff and council with no public comment taken. Staff and councilmembers attend committee meetings virtually, and members of the public are encouraged to attend the same way. Click on or paste the following Zoom meeting link into a web browser using a computer or smart phone: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or join by dial-up phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261.