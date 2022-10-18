Court clears the way to close ‘missing link’ in waterfront promenade

In a Friday afternoon ruling, Snohomish County Superior Court Judge Millie M. Judge cleared the way for the City of Edmonds to complete the Edmonds Waterfront Promenade on its existing easement across a section of private beach belonging to the Ebb Tide Condominiums, popularly known as the “missing link.”

The decision puts to bed an issue that has been on the drawing boards since 1977 and in the courts since 2017. The ruling came after numerous motions by both parties, culminating in a four-day trial that concluded last week.

By removing any legal uncertainty about how the city uses the easement, the ruling opens the way for the city to move forward to connect the north and south sections of the Waterfront Promenade. The project will create an uninterrupted pedestrian walkway from Brackett’s Landing North to Marina Beach, ensuring that all individuals, including those with mobility challenges, can safely access the Edmonds central waterfront. In addition, by crossing the ferry loading ramp and the railroad tracks at Main Street, walkers can access the Sunset Avenue walkway to Caspers Street.

“Today’s decision was crucial for our city’s plans to provide a continuous public access path along our beautiful Edmonds waterfront,” Mayor Mike Nelson said. “Residents of Edmonds, as well as visitors, will greatly benefit from this decision as we can now move ahead with building this missing piece of the Edmonds Waterfront Walkway. I would especially like to thank our City Attorney, Jeff Taraday, and his team, for their great trial work in this case.”

My Edmonds News contacted representatives of the Ebb Tide Condominiums, who declined to comment. The city has expressed its intent to continue working with the Ebb Tide as the project moves forward.

— By Larry Vogel