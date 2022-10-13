Deadline Nov. 1 to apply for Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation art instruction grants

The Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation (EAFF) has opened applications for 2022-23 Art Instruction grants. Grants are available for single classroom projects, joint venture projects with other classrooms and school, or districtwide projects.

Up to $1,500 is available for each request. Schools may request more than one grant. The deadline to apply is Nov. 1, 2022. Visit the EAFF website for more information.