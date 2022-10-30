Deadline Nov. 1 to vote for your favorite Edmonds Scarecrow Festival entries

Time’s running out to cast your vote for your favorite entry in the Edmonds Scarecrow Festival, sponsored by the Edmonds Historical Museum. Voting closes on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Edmonds Scarecrow Festival entrants are under six categories: Residential (single- or multi-family, care facilities); Retail Business (stores and shops, except art galleries); Service Business (legal, medical, travel, salon); Financial/Insurance/Real Estate; Arts/Government/School/Civil; and Food and Beverage Business.

There are three special recognition awards — for the top vote-getter, first-time builder and the best depiction of Edmonds history — plus an additional non-competitive category for those who are not interested in collecting votes but still want to be part of the fun.

Vote at the Edmonds Scarecrow Festival website.

The winners will be announced Nov. 3.