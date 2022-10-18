Diaper drive for Washington Kids in Transition at Meadowdale HS Oct. 22

The Meadowdale High School Key Club is hosting a diaper drive for Washington Kids in Transition Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in front of the high school, 6002 168th St. S.W., Lynnwood.
The organization, which assists homeless families in the Edmonds School District, needs diapers, wipes and ointment. Diaper sizes 4, 5 and 6 are in highest demand.
Organizers note that the Meadowdale Arts & Music Booster Organization (MAMBO) band and orchestra group is having a mattress sale at the same time. People can drop off the diapers and shop for a mattress to support the band and orchestra.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.