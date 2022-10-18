Diaper drive for Washington Kids in Transition at Meadowdale HS Oct. 22

The Meadowdale High School Key Club is hosting a diaper drive for Washington Kids in Transition Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in front of the high school, 6002 168th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

The organization, which assists homeless families in the Edmonds School District, needs diapers, wipes and ointment. Diaper sizes 4, 5 and 6 are in highest demand.

Organizers note that the Meadowdale Arts & Music Booster Organization (MAMBO) band and orchestra group is having a mattress sale at the same time. People can drop off the diapers and shop for a mattress to support the band and orchestra.