‘Did You Know’ program for veterans at Edmonds Food Bank Oct. 12

Matt Durkee, director of the Veterans Resource Center at Edmonds College, will speak about his work on military service members’ trauma as well as the student veterans transition process during a “Did You Know” program at the Edmonds Food Bank Wednesday, Oct. 12.

The Edmonds Food Bank is partnering with Operation Military Family to offer regular educational events to connect veterans and other community members. The program will from from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 12 on the lower level of Edmonds United Methodist Church, 828 Caspers St.

The food bank will also offer take-home bags of food that can be given to family, friends, neighbors or anyone in need.