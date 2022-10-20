Edmonds Art Beat: Meet new columnist Elizabeth Murray, plus some don’t-miss shows around town 

Dear Art Beat readers,

Thank you so much for the support over the last three years. I have thoroughly enjoyed keeping up with the happenings around town and will continue to do so, but I need to take a break from writing for the remainder of the year. I plan to be back again in 2023 but in the meantime you are in trusted hands with your new Art Beat columnist, Elizabeth Murray.

Stay Artsy!

Rachel

Before moving into the University of Washington to study theater, I made a pit stop in Edmonds. My great aunt, Sally Kneist, welcomed me into her home on Alder Street for a few days between my flight and move-in day. I had met my Aunt Sally a couple of times over the years, but when I had a chance to stay with her and got to know her better, I realized she was a kindred spirit: a fellow actress and old movie aficionado. We spent several days binging our favorite films and she told me about the good old days when she and her husband Jim owned and operated the Edmonds Theater. She was also one of the co-founders of the Driftwood Players! Walking into her home was like stepping into a garden — every wall was covered in still-lifes of blooming flowers. Art was something living and active in their lives; it was a cherished experience.

Things have come full circle. When it came time for our family to buy a house, after some bad luck in the Seattle market, we were thrilled to find a home in Edmonds. As a mom of young kids, I appreciated that the town had amazing parks, the beach, and best of all, a vibrant art scene! After I graduated, I didn’t end up doing theater as a career, and after having kids, a lot of the artistic passions I loved fell by the wayside. Shortly after moving here, I had this panicked moment of “why am I not pursuing any of the creative things that brought me so much joy before motherhood?” I made a New Year’s resolution to be creative and take every opportunity for creativity that came my way.

When the Art Beat’s own Rachel Gardner posted on the Edmonds Moms Facebook group about wanting to start a mom band, I put on my big-girl pants and went to try out. We started the band LeLe doing covers around town. After about a year, Rachel booked us a two-hour gig and reported back that it had to be all original music, so we each needed to write 8 songs. I learned during that process that I really like writing music! You can keep up with the Band LeLe here.

Rachel has been covering the Art Beat, but is taking a break for the remainder of the year. As I step in to fill her shoes, I am excited for another opportunity to be creative and celebrate the creativity of other artists in Edmonds.

Graphite artists host first group show and reception “Black and White”

The opening reception for “Black and White” is on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Mike O’Day, the chair of the show, joked that “It was a challenge to get 10 artists to agree on a theme for their first group show, and keeping any color from creeping into their artwork was virtually impossible!” Using multiple mediums of photography, charcoal, acrylic, oil, watercolor, and ceramics, the artists will present a cohesive black and white theme. The show will feature pieces by resident studio artists Andy Eccleshall, Mary Olsen, Johanne Friedrichs, Tracy Felix, Julie Perrine, Mike O’Day, Bill Whitbeck, Bruce Rivera, Sarah Crumb and Rainny Zhao. Graphite will offer wine and refreshments. Guests will have opportunities to meet the artists and tour Graphite and studios.

Gallery at Graphite is located at 202 Main St. Visit www.graphite-edmonds.org to learn more.

It’s officially fall in Edmonds. The air is crisp, the days are shorter, scarecrows abound and there is new art to be seen. Seventeen locations have new shows up, and 16 will have their doors open from 5-8 p.m. Oct. 20 during Edmonds Art Walk. Art lovers young and old are welcomed and encouraged to come out, meet the artists and get inspired. Take a look at the show descriptions and walking map online to plan your route.

Storybook Theater coming to Edmonds Driftwood Theater Oct. 23

Fellow fans of the StoryBook Theater and their sweet musicals for kids will be thrilled to know there will be two showings of Hansel and Gretel on Sunday, Oct. 23, at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The musical is 55 minutes and best for children ages 3-10. Based on familiar fairy tales, each StoryBookk Theater show focuses on a life lesson and has a happy ending. The focus of Hansel and Gretel will be “working together.” With catchy songs and clever stories, StoryBook Theater shows are fun for the whole family. Get tickets here.

Two upcoming events at Edmonds Center for the Arts

Cascade Symphony Orchestra on Monday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m.

BODYTRAFFIC on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 7:30 p.m

The Cascade Symphony Orchestra (CSO) will open its 61st season Monday, performing its “Grieg Symphonic Dances” concert, which includes some of the musical works of Beethoven, Prokofiev, Rachmaninov, and Shostakovich.

On Wednesday, catch acclaimed LA Contemporary Dance Company, BODYTRAFFIC. The performing group uses the creative spirit of its Los Angeles home to fulfill its mission of delivering performances that inspire audiences simply to love dance. Founded in 2007, BODYTRAFFIC continues to push boundaries as a company deeply committed to producing acclaimed works by distinctive choreographic voices, all while surging to the forefront of the contemporary dance world.

Both shows will be at the ECA, 410 4th Ave. N., in Edmonds. Orchestra tickets can be purchased online here and BODYTRAFFIC tickets can be found here. Make sure to use the code Body20 for a 20% discount. Tickets are also available by telephone (425-275-9595).