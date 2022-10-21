Edmonds Diversity Commission offering small grants; deadline to apply Nov. 18

The City of Edmonds Diversity Commission has opened its application period for grant awards for the first half of 2023. The commission’s small grants program funds community programs, events and/or activities that engage, educate or involve the Edmonds community in ways that promote diversity, equity and inclusion.

Individuals, local not-for-profit groups, agencies or organizations are encouraged to apply for small grants of up to $500. Eligible projects include, but are not limited to, storytelling, reading events, poetry slams, speakers, film presentations, visual art exhibits/installations, performances and discussion groups. Funds may be used for production or promotion of activities and events. Projects may be virtual or in-person depending on current pandemic restrictions.

Grant applications may be submitted until 4:30pm, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, to Megan Luttrell by email to megan.luttrell@edmondswa.gov. Questions regarding the program guidelines and application process may also be sent to that email address. The grant application form and eligibility criteria are available here. Grant applications will be reviewed by a subcommittee of the commission, who will provide recommendations at the December commission meeting, when grant award decisions will be made.

Award recipients will be contacted as soon as possible after Dec. 7 meeting to allow recipients to proceed with the planning and production of their projects. Projects must be completed by June 30, 2023.