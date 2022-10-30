Edmonds Downtown Holiday Market to return for 8th season starting Nov. 5

The Edmonds Holiday Market will be back for its eighth season on Saturday, Nov. 5 on 5th Avenue North and Bell Street.
The Holiday Market will run for a total of six Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 5, 12 and 19, and Dec. 3, 10 and 17, skipping Thanksgiving weekend Saturday Nov. 26.
Shoppers will be delighted by the more than 60 vendors offering a selection of holiday gifts and specialty items, produce, food, wines, flowers, treats and music.
For more information about the market and details on vendors, visit www.facebook.com/edmondsholidaymarket.
