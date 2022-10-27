Edmonds Historic Preservation Commission seeks new member

The City of Edmonds is inviting those interested to apply for the open professional position on the Edmonds Historic Preservation Commission (HPC). Qualified professional candidates will have experience in identifying, evaluating and protecting historic resources and a background in any of the following disciplines: history, architecture, architectural history, historic preservation, planning, cultural anthropology, archaeology, cultural geography, American studies, law and/or real estate.

The HPC serves as an advisory commission with the responsibility to identify and actively encourage the conservation of the city’s historic resources by initiating and maintaining a register of historic places and reviewing proposed changes to register properties; to raise community awareness of the city’s history and historic resources; and to serve as the city’s primary resource in matters of historic planning and preservation. The commission, with support from city staff, meets on the second Thursday of each month at 5:30 p.m.

Interested individuals may obtain an application by contacting the mayor’s office at 425-771-0247 or by visiting the city website.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. The city encourages women, people of color, and other minorities to apply for service on this board.

Qualified candidates will be interviewed by the mayor, who will make the appointment with city council confirmation.

For more information about the commission’s work, contact planning@edmondswa.gov.