Edmonds Kind of Play: Storybook Theater and Corner Copia, plus Dia de los Muertos drawing class

After being thrilled it finally rained, moving the smoke out of our area, it didn’t take long to remember what it’s like to navigate daily activities when it’s wet out. School pick-up took longer than it did before and the school dance I just did the drop-off carpool for required jackets and even an umbrella. I don’t mind it and look forward to this time of year, but if you’re looking to burn off some pre-nap energy or have a small athlete to cheer on, things look a lot different this weekend. The good news is there are two fun local events this Sunday and one includes one more venue for your kid’s Halloween costume.

The StoryBook Theater troupe from Kirkland is presenting Hansel and Gretel at Driftwood Players Theater Sunday, October 23rd at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.. Each 55-minute performance features “original, interactive musicals written especially for 3-10 year olds and their families.” The “their families” in that description was always me when we went, beyond the excitement of being in a theater, something about a show for kids really hits the spot. This musical focuses on the “squabbling” siblings who take a trip into the forest and must learn about the importance of working together. Tickets are $15 and available online at storybooktheater.org/hansel-gretel.

Also on Sunday, Corner Copia is happening from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Five Corners (just north of the roundabout on 84th Avenue West). Corner Copia is a Five Corners Neighborhood food truck and street festival and the first event of the City of Edmonds’ Reimagining Neighborhoods and Streets project. It will be an afternoon of food, fun and community highlighted by costume contests for both kids and pets, music including the Edmonds Jazz Combo, and food by Scotty’s NW, 314 Pie and Peco’s Pit BBQ. For more information, a schedule of events, and menu options click here.

The Edmonds Library has expanded the services available at the pop-up at the Edmonds Plaza Room. Patrons can use printing stations, library laptops and the hold shelves! I am so excited about being able to get our library holds in Edmonds again though Sno-Isle libraries made it so easy to pick another location, and Lynnwood does have a great fish tank and kids graphic novel section.

Of the library events I am excited to share this week, the first takes place in the Plaza Room. The Edmonds Diversity Commision is funding an art workshop Nov. 1 at 3:30 pm. The event will be celebrating “Dia de los Muertos through the traditional Mexican art of sugar skull making to honor those who have passed” and will be led by Amaranta Ibarra-Sandys, a bilingual visual artist with over 15 years of experience leading hands-on workshops. Ibarra-Sandys was born and raised in Mexico City but calls the Pacific Northwest her home. There are a handful of spots open for this event and you can find more information and registration here.

Ibarra-Sandys is the creative director of ArtMaranth School, and she is also hosting an online art event with an expanded age range Oct. 26 at 4 p.m. Registration is required, with plenty of spaces left, for Dia de los Muertos: Drawing Catrina Skulls/Dibujando Catrina. Participants will “learn how to draw a traditional Catrina or Calaca, applying elements of art such as symmetry, textures and geometrical shapes to personalize your own Catrina.” There will also be a discussion on where Día de Muertos comes from and how it is celebrated. For more information, registration, and a list of supplies for the project, you can click here.

On Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 6 p.m., Sno-Isle Libraries is presenting Wolves of the Northwest. This Northwest-focused online event is presented by Faye Peebles, education coordinator at Wolf Haven International. Wolves have returned to the Pacific Northwest after a long absence and this event will answer questions about where they live, how they are surviving and how they affect the people of the Northwest. Wolf Haven is a sanctuary whose mission is “to conserve and protect wolves and their habitat.” We took a trip to Wolf Haven to celebrate one of our kid’s birthdays and it was a great day. We stood in the absolute pouring rain fearing that we wouldn’t see one wolf before we found out that the Wolf Haven residents were thrilled with the weather and roaming about their enclosures. All four of us would recommend it. You can find more information and registration for Wolves of the Northwest here.

While unrelated to rainy-day activities and library offerings and a testament to the changing views brought on by your firstborn getting emails from colleges, I am excited to share an opportunity for an internship. Girls on the Run of Snohomish County is looking for two program interns for their Spring 2023 season. This paid internship is intended for someone pursuing a college level degree of any type. I scanned the listing and the responsibilities look both educational and fun. You can find more information about this opportunity at www.GirlsontheRunSnoCo.org/News.

— By Jennifer Marx

Jen Marx, an Edmonds mom of two boys, is always looking for a fun place to take the kids that makes them tired enough to go to bed on time.