Edmonds’ Main Street Commons on track to open mid-2023

The construction work at 6th and Main has been hard to miss. The place has been a beehive of activity with workers busy doing everything from electrical to framing to finish carpentry.

But two big questions are on everyone’s mind: When will it open and what will be there?

At his keynote address during the Edmonds Chamber’s inaugural Connect Edmonds program Tuesday afternoon, Mike McMurray provided the latest updates on the who, what and when of Main Street Commons. The project’s owner/developer, McMurray spoke an audience of more than 130 citizens and business owners gathered in the main ballroom of the Edmonds Waterfront Center.

“Sorry this project has taken so long,” he began. “But it’s really important to me to get things right as we take this amazing location and turn it into a real community asset.”

McMurray went on to explain that to date four tenants have signed leases: Molly Moon Ice Cream, Johnny Mo’s Pizzeria, the Copperpot Bakery and Virtue Cellars. Two more are pending, and announcements will be made when they happen.

“I really wanted to keep our tenants local as much as possible,” McMurray continued, “and I’m really pleased that the four we have now are all Seattle area-based companies. If all goes as planned, the community can look forward to them being open in plenty of time for summer.”

But McMurray’s vision of the Main Street Commons goes far beyond a place to merely grab a snack. He spoke of five key elements at the heart of the Commons project — business synergies, art, civic connections, open spaces and architectural values – and his plan is to mix these in a way that creates a one-of-a-kind community asset.

“When I say business synergies, I’m talking about enhancing our already vibrant downtown with even more choices for residents and visitors,” he explained.

He went on to clarify that rather than replicate what’s already here, he aims to provide a combination of new offerings and variations on existing themes, all with a local flair. There will be dedicated spaces for murals and performing arts — the rooftop mural space will display a new Salish-themed work by Tacoma-based artist Paige Pettibon — and Edmonds’ civic heritage will be honored by preserving the classic architecture of the 1954 Thriftway building and by providing a new home and dedicated display space for Edmonds’ 1938 Ford fire engine.

“That 1954 Thriftway building is such a gem with its arched beam ceilings,” he continued. “It offers a sense of place, of where we came from in addition to providing a great mid-century warehouse vibe, a theme we’re following through by choosing a host of other design elements that play off this.”

Despite the space constraints imposed by the half-acre property parcel, he explained that a full one-third of property will be dedicated to plaza areas and open space — some of it covered — allowing year-round enjoyment. These areas will be enhanced with overhead string lighting, plantings, textured paving systems and multiple levels, all to create an inviting urban feel. The design is being overseen by Karen Kiest Landscape Architects, who also did the design work at Salish Crossing.

The latest major addition has been the new building right on the corner of 6th and Main – look for the scaffolding to come down any day now. Unlike the main building, it hasn’t been around since 1954. It’s brand new, but McMurray is taking pains to keep the classic warehouse/industrial look with charcoal-colored bricks and other design elements.

“Red bricks would have been cheaper,” he added. “But the charcoal has way more character.

Three of the new tenants – Molly Moon Ice Cream, Virtue Cellars and Johnny Mo’s Pizza – will be based in the new building.

“Molly Moon will be right on the corner, easily visible and accessible from the street,” explained McMurray. “Johnny Mo’s will have the entire upstairs, with indoor and outdoor dining on the raised terrace. Virtue Cellars will have their shop and tasting room on the south side of the building. Copperpot bakery will be teaming up with 314 Pie in the old Thriftway building in a space facing Main Street, that’s still under construction. Interestingly, 314 Pie up until now has been a wholesaler, so this gives them the chance to try something new right here in Edmonds.”

In conclusion, McMurray again expressed his appreciation to the town as the project came together.

“Thanks again to everyone in town for their patience over the past two years,” he said. “It’s my dream to keep things local, pull together these businesses, create synergies, and take this classic location and turn it into a real community asset. I want it to be a place Edmonds can enjoy for generations to come.”

— By Larry Vogel