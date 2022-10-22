Edmonds Museum Scarecrow Festival registration closes Sunday

Registration for the 10th Annual Edmonds Museum Scarecrow Festival closes this Sunday, Oct. 23.

Scarecrows may be registered under six categories: Arts/Government/School/Civic; Financial/Insurance/Real Estate; Food/Beverage Business; Service Business; Retail Business; and of course, Residential.

Entries submitted so far can be viewed here.

Voting will begin Oct. 24 and end on Nov. 1. WInners will be announced Nov. 4.